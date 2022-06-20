Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
20.06.2022 18:30:06

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet
5.05 CHF -1.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

20-Jun-2022 / 17:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.762535

4.040550

6.803085

51568059

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.541529

3.789994

6.331523

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

20936329

 

2.762012

US2778562098

 

3961

 

0.000523

Sub Total 8.A

20940290

2.762535%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

19638

0.002591

Call Option

17/06/2022

N/A

730620

0.096387

Call Option

16/12/2022

N/A

34590

0.004563

Sub Total 8.B1

 

784848

0.103541%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

31/01/2023

N/A

Cash

85533

0.011284

Swaps

28/02/2023

N/A

Cash

117772

0.015537

Swaps

16/11/2022

N/A

Cash

81298

0.010725

Swaps

29/07/2022

N/A

Cash

7288833

0.961575

Swaps

06/07/2022

N/A

Cash

13600000

1.794172

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

12351

0.001629

Swaps

31/10/2023

N/A

Cash

274818

0.036255

Swaps

28/04/2023

N/A

Cash

40437

0.005335

Swaps

08/08/2024

N/A

Cash

375782

0.049575

Swaps

10/05/2027

N/A

Cash

38100

0.005026

Swaps

14/06/2027

N/A

Cash

22800

0.003008

Swaps

25/09/2023

N/A

Cash

20627

0.002721

Swaps

25/10/2023

N/A

Cash

4679

0.000617

Swaps

27/12/2023

N/A

Cash

76598

0.010105

Swaps

26/02/2024

N/A

Cash

24205

0.003193

Swaps

25/03/2024

N/A

Cash

35913

0.004738

Swaps

25/04/2024

N/A

Cash

83196

0.010976

Swaps

30/11/2022

N/A

Cash

53

0.000007

Swaps

17/06/2024

N/A

Cash

657

0.000087

Swaps

08/08/2023

N/A

Cash

171467

0.022621

Swaps

31/07/2023

N/A

Cash

50953

0.006722

Swaps

31/08/2023

N/A

Cash

40028

0.005281

Swaps

28/03/2024

N/A

Cash

6858682

0.904827

Swaps

31/08/2022

N/A

Cash

503549

0.066430

Put Option

16/12/2022

N/A

Physical

34590

0.004563

Sub Total 8.B2

 

29842921

3.937009%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

 

3.877364%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

U.S Trust Co of Delaware

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

20-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 169544
EQS News ID: 1379721

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379721&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

