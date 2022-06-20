Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)

20-Jun-2022 / 17:30 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 16-Jun-2022 6. Date on which Issuer notified 20-Jun-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.762535 4.040550 6.803085 51568059 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.541529 3.789994 6.331523 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 20936329 2.762012 US2778562098 3961 0.000523 Sub Total 8.A 20940290 2.762535% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 19638 0.002591 Call Option 17/06/2022 N/A 730620 0.096387 Call Option 16/12/2022 N/A 34590 0.004563 Sub Total 8.B1 784848 0.103541% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 31/01/2023 N/A Cash 85533 0.011284 Swaps 28/02/2023 N/A Cash 117772 0.015537 Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 81298 0.010725 Swaps 29/07/2022 N/A Cash 7288833 0.961575 Swaps 06/07/2022 N/A Cash 13600000 1.794172 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 12351 0.001629 Swaps 31/10/2023 N/A Cash 274818 0.036255 Swaps 28/04/2023 N/A Cash 40437 0.005335 Swaps 08/08/2024 N/A Cash 375782 0.049575 Swaps 10/05/2027 N/A Cash 38100 0.005026 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 22800 0.003008 Swaps 25/09/2023 N/A Cash 20627 0.002721 Swaps 25/10/2023 N/A Cash 4679 0.000617 Swaps 27/12/2023 N/A Cash 76598 0.010105 Swaps 26/02/2024 N/A Cash 24205 0.003193 Swaps 25/03/2024 N/A Cash 35913 0.004738 Swaps 25/04/2024 N/A Cash 83196 0.010976 Swaps 30/11/2022 N/A Cash 53 0.000007 Swaps 17/06/2024 N/A Cash 657 0.000087 Swaps 08/08/2023 N/A Cash 171467 0.022621 Swaps 31/07/2023 N/A Cash 50953 0.006722 Swaps 31/08/2023 N/A Cash 40028 0.005281 Swaps 28/03/2024 N/A Cash 6858682 0.904827 Swaps 31/08/2022 N/A Cash 503549 0.066430 Put Option 16/12/2022 N/A Physical 34590 0.004563 Sub Total 8.B2 29842921 3.937009% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.877364% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc Bank of America Corporation U.S Trust Co of Delaware 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 20-Jun-2022 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

