Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Company: Hibernia REIT plc
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
Address: 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin D02 F206
LEI: 63540041KZHUTVE82B40
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
Kempen Capital Management N.V.
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Amsterdam, Netherlands (the)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
31-03-2022
6. Date on which issuer notified:
01-04-2022
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
3%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
2.91
2.91
661,811,141
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.84
3.84
