Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’343 0.0%  SPI 15’768 0.1%  Dow 34’922 0.3%  DAX 14’565 0.3%  Euro 1.0169 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’959 0.2%  Gold 1’929 -0.3%  Bitcoin 43’243 0.2%  Dollar 0.9258 -0.1%  Öl 108.4 0.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Hibernia REIT Aktie [Valor: 23006602 / ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.04.2022 09:41:16

Holding(s) in Company

Hibernia REIT
1.62 EUR -0.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Holding(s) in Company

05-Apr-2022 / 08:41 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT plc, 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206, Ireland

 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

1. Israel Englander

2. Millennium Group Management Trust

3. Millennium Group Management LLC

4. Millennium International Management LP

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

1. N/A

2. N/A

3. Delaware, USA

4. Delaware, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Millennium Partners, L.P

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 1 April 2022

 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 4 April 2022

 

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%

 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000%

5.860%

5.860%

661,811,141

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.000%

4.410%

4.410%

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

 

 

 

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Equity Swap

 

 

Cash

38,780,909

5.860%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

38,780,909

5.860%
                     

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Israel Englander is the controlling trustee of Millennium Group Management Trust which is the managing member of Millennium Group Management LLC. Millennium Group Management LLC is the general partner of Millennium International Management LP.

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Israel Englander

 

N/A

5.860%

5.860%

Millennium Group Management Trust

N/A

5.860%

5.860%

Millennium Group Management LLC

N/A

5.860%

5.860%

Millennium International Management LP

N/A

5.860%

5.860%

 

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

 

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

 

 


 

 

Done at London on 4 April 2022
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: HBRN
LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
Sequence No.: 153744
EQS News ID: 1320527

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320527&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Hibernia REIT PLC Reg-S 144A

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hibernia REIT PLC Reg-S 144A

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Märkte weiterhin ohne klare Richtung | BX Swiss TV

Es geht weiterhin auf und ab an den Märkten, ohne dass sich eine klare Richtung finden lässt.

Die Marktteilnehmer sind sicher, dass Kriegs- und Inflationsdaten weiterhin das Geschehen bestimmen werden. Auch wenn sich eine gewisse Gewohnheit eingeschlichen hat, wird die Volatilität weiterhin hoch bleiben. Wie der Start in die aktuelle Handelswoche verlief und welche Daten man für die kommende Woche im Blick haben sollte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 05. April: Märkte weiterhin ohne klare Richtung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08:31 SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
06:16 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Haltezone erfolgreich getestet / Microsoft – Bodenbildung im Chart?
06:10 Allianz benennt Branchenprimus um – Aktie mit Topbildung?
05:50 Marktupdate 05. April: Märkte weiterhin ohne klare Richtung | BX Swiss TV
04.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 6.25% p.a. auf ABB, Geberit, Roche, Zurich Ins. und 50% Barriere
04.04.22 Marktüberblick: Tech-Aktien in Hongkong im Rallymodus
04.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
31.03.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’952.35 15.29 SMIUBU
Short 13’081.45 13.16 FSSMPU
Short 13’512.13 8.98 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’347.32 05.04.2022 09:35:05
Long 11’802.56 19.08 PSSMCU
Long 11’561.24 13.91 PSSMDU
Long 10’970.45 8.37 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie letztlich stark: Novartis ändert Konzernstruktur - Stärkeres Wachstum beabsichtigt
CS-Aktie schliesst fester: Credit Suisse stellt sich Fragen zu "Greensill" und "Suisse Secrets" - Ethos beharrt auf Sonderprüfung
Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich im Plus
Idorsia-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Plus: Wirksamkeit von Clazosentan durch neue Daten belegt
Robinhood-Aktie: Robinhoods Krypto-Chef tritt zurück und gründet eigenes Startup
Twitter-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Tesla-Chef Musk steigt im grossen Stil bei Twitter ein
Roche-Aktie schliesst stärker: Roche mit weiteren positiven Daten für MS-Mittel Ocrevus - Corona-Behandlung erhält "Priority Review"-Status des FDA
Tesla-Aktie: Weshalb Tesla weiterhin den den EV-Markt beherrscht
NEL Hydrogen beliefert französisches Startup mit Wasserstoffmodulen
Glencore - die Geschichte eines Schweizer Rohstoffunternehmens

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit