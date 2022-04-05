Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)

Holding(s) in Company



05-Apr-2022 / 08:41 GMT/BST

Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT plc, 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206, Ireland 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: 1. Israel Englander 2. Millennium Group Management Trust 3. Millennium Group Management LLC 4. Millennium International Management LP City and country of registered office (if applicable): 1. N/A 2. N/A 3. Delaware, USA 4. Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Millennium Partners, L.P 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 1 April 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified: 4 April 2022 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000% 5.860% 5.860% 661,811,141 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000% 4.410% 4.410% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect SUBTOTAL A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap Cash 38,780,909 5.860% SUBTOTAL B.2 38,780,909 5.860% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Israel Englander is the controlling trustee of Millennium Group Management Trust which is the managing member of Millennium Group Management LLC. Millennium Group Management LLC is the general partner of Millennium International Management LP. Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Israel Englander N/A 5.860% 5.860% Millennium Group Management Trust N/A 5.860% 5.860% Millennium Group Management LLC N/A 5.860% 5.860% Millennium International Management LP N/A 5.860% 5.860% 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 4 April 2022

