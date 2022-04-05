Holding(s) in Company

|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
|
|
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT plc, 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206, Ireland
|
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
|
Name:
1. Israel Englander
2. Millennium Group Management Trust
3. Millennium Group Management LLC
4. Millennium International Management LP
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
1. N/A
2. N/A
3. Delaware, USA
4. Delaware, USA
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Millennium Partners, L.P
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 1 April 2022
|
6. Date on which issuer notified: 4 April 2022
|
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%
|
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
0.000%
|
5.860%
|
5.860%
|
661,811,141
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
0.000%
|
4.410%
|
4.410%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|