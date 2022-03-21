Holding(s) in Company

|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)I
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ISIN: IE00BJ34P519)
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name: Setanta Asset Management Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable): Dublin, Ireland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 17 March 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified: 21 March 2022
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Moved below the 7% threshold
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
6.934%
N/A
6.934%
529,578,946
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
7.838%
