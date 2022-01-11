SMI 12’719 1.0%  SPI 16’114 0.9%  Dow 36’070 0.0%  DAX 15’942 1.1%  Euro 1.0497 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’282 1.0%  Gold 1’816 0.8%  Bitcoin 39’626 2.2%  Dollar 0.9237 -0.4%  Öl 83.4 2.9% 
11.01.2022 17:45:06

Holding(s) in Company

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ)
Holding(s) in Company

11-Jan-2022 / 16:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

OTAQ PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify) iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

NIGEL WRAY

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

LONDON

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

JARVIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

LONDON

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

11 JANUARY 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

11 JANUARY 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

15.83%

 

15.83%

5,964,868

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

14.58%

 

14.58%

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

 (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BK6JQ137

5,964,868

 

15.83%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

5,964,868

15.83%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Nigel Wray has a beneficial interest in shares held by Jarvis

Investment Management Limited

15.83%

 

15.83%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional information xvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

LONDON

Date of completion

11 JANUARY 2022

 
ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: OTAQ
LEI Code: 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 135948
EQS News ID: 1267525

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

