19.03.2024 23:00:31

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on April 30, 2024, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2023 Universal Registration Document

finanzen.net zero Unibail-Rodamco-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Unibail-Rodamco
71.52 EUR 2.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, Amsterdam, March 19, 2024

Press release

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on April 30, 2024, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2023 Universal Registration Document

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held at Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, salle Bordeaux – 75017 Paris, France) on Tuesday April 30, 2024, at 10:30 am (Paris time).

The formal notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion à l’Assemblée Générale valant avis de convocation) was published yesterday, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and set out the Combined General Meeting agenda, the proposed resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for voting at this General Meeting.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • the 2023 annual financial report,
  • the report of the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance,
  • the management report on the financial year 2023,
  • the remuneration report and the remuneration policy of the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board,
  • the sustainability report,
  • the description of the share buy-back program.

The explanatory documentation regarding this Combined General Meeting and the 2023 Universal Registration Document are available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the www.urw.com website (under Investors/General Meetings).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Meriem Delfi
+33 7 63 45 59 77
investor.relations@urw.com

Gonzague Montigny
+33 6 10 95 85 84
investor.relations@urw.com

Media Relations
UK/Global:
Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk
+44 7387 108 998
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:
Sonia Fellmann – PLEAD
+33 6 27 84 91 30
Sonia.Fellmann@plead.fr

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €2.5 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its €50 Bn portfolio is 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2023).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group’s Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW’s stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

 

