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30.03.2026 22:00:03
Holcim completes acquisition of majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo
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Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, a leading Peruvian producer of building materials with reported 2025 net sales of USD 630 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%. The synergistic acquisition expands Holcim's portfolio of building materials and solutions in Peru and is expected to accelerate profitable growth in the highly attractive Latin America region, in line with its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.
Miljan Gutovic, CEO: “I warmly welcome Cementos Pacasmayo’s more than 2 000 employees to the Holcim family. Working together, we will build on the exceptional legacy and well-regarded brand of Cementos Pacasmayo in Peru, driven by a deep commitment to people and customers. This synergistic acquisition gives us a highly cash-generative and complementary portfolio of building materials and solutions in Peru, and is fully in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy to accelerate growth in Latin America.”
Founded 68 years ago, Cementos Pacasmayo operates three cement plants with a combined capacity of around 5 million tons per year, as well as a combined 28 ready-mix and precast concrete plants. The company distributes through more than 300 retail stores that complement Holcim's Disensa, the leading construction materials and solutions franchise network in Latin America. It has also developed AI platforms to drive customer-centric services and administrative productivity.
The transaction value implies a 2025 EBITDA multiple of 7.1x after expected run-rate synergies of around USD 40 million realized in year three. The acquisition is anticipated to be earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three.
Holcim intends to undertake a mandatory public tender offer to acquire additional shares in Cementos Pacasmayo, in accordance with Peruvian law.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here.
Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
2300812 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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