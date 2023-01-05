Holcim acquires Chrono Chape

Holcim announces the acquisition of Chrono Chape, one of Frances leading independent providers of on-site self-leveling screeds. These fluid applications are used to create a smooth, even foundation upon which builders can lay the floors finish, such as carpet or tile. Operating an innovative fleet of batching trucks that mix and apply screeds directly at the customers job site, Chrono Chape controls the quantities of materials required for each operation with meticulous precision, delivering "zero-waste" service. The combination of innovation and efficiency has driven Chrono Chapes reputation in the market to generate double-digit growth in recent years. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: I am excited to acquire Chrono Chape as another step in advancing our Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth. With this operation, we will expand our range of services and geographic footprint in France. Building on the entrepreneurial vision and legacy of the Dupuy family, I look forward to investing in this business next era of growth and warmly welcoming their employees into the Holcim family. Chrono Chape was founded in 2005 in Longeault-Pluvault, near Dijon, France. As part of the Holcim network, Chrono Chape is expected to deliver strong synergies with the companys extensive ready-mix concrete presence throughout France.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information on Chrono Chape is available on www.chrono-chape.fr.

