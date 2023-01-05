SMI 11'140 1.5%  SPI 14'254 1.5%  Dow 33'270 0.4%  DAX 14'491 2.2%  Euro 0.9868 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'974 2.4%  Gold 1'854 -0.1%  Bitcoin 15'654 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9295 0.0%  Öl 79.0 1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ryanair-Aktie: Ryanair schraubt Gewinnerwartung für das Geschäftsjahr nach starkem Q3 hoch
Deutsche Post-Aktie: Was Analysten im Dezember vom Papier halten
Apple-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Dezember
Amazon-Aktie: Amazon will 18'000 Mitarbeiter entlassen - Mehr Stellenstreichungen als erwartet
Continental-Aktie: Continental schliesst Kooperation Ambarella
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Holcim Aktie [Symbol: HOLN / Valor: 1221405]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.01.2023 07:00:58

Holcim acquires Chrono Chape

Holcim
49.65 CHF 1.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim acquires Chrono Chape

05.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

  • A French leader in mobile self-leveling screeds  
  • Complementary fit with broader Holcim footprint across France 

 

Holcim announces the acquisition of Chrono Chape, one of Frances leading independent providers of on-site self-leveling screeds. These fluid applications are used to create a smooth, even foundation upon which builders can lay the floors finish, such as carpet or tile. Operating an innovative fleet of batching trucks that mix and apply screeds directly at the customers job site, Chrono Chape controls the quantities of materials required for each operation with meticulous precision, delivering "zero-waste" service. The combination of innovation and efficiency has driven Chrono Chapes reputation in the market to generate double-digit growth in recent years.

Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: I am excited to acquire Chrono Chape as another step in advancing our Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth. With this operation, we will expand our range of services and geographic footprint in France. Building on the entrepreneurial vision and legacy of the Dupuy family, I look forward to investing in this business next era of growth and warmly welcoming their employees into the Holcim family.

Chrono Chape was founded in 2005 in Longeault-Pluvault, near Dijon, France. As part of the Holcim network, Chrono Chape is expected to deliver strong synergies with the companys extensive ready-mix concrete presence throughout France.

About Holcim
Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

More information on Chrono Chape is available on www.chrono-chape.fr.

Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.


End of Media Release

1527745  05.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527745&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Holcim AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
27.10.22 Holcim Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.10.22 Holcim Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.22 Holcim Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.09.22 Holcim Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 Holcim Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

04.01.23 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
04.01.23 Tesla-Rekord reicht nicht
04.01.23 DAX – Wall Street hinkt europäischen Börsen hinterher
04.01.23 KeyInvest Product News
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Marktüberblick: Verlierer gesucht
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22