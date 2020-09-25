25.09.2020 05:00:00

Hokkaido Securities Holdings Announces Relocation of Corporate Head Office

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private wealth management company Hokkaido Securities Holdings has announced today that the company has completed the relocation of its corporate head office to Tokyo, Japan.

Through some recent business acquisitions, Hokkaido Securities Holdings has increased its workforce and has moved into its new headquarters to accommodate the company's significant growth.

Hokkaido Securities Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Azumamaro, said: "We are very proud to announce that Hokkaido Securities Holdings has relocated its corporate head office to one of the top global financial city centers. The decision to relocate was a strategic move due to our company's acquisition of two smaller boutique investment companies which has now expanded our business operations greatly."

Not only is this a strategic move for the company's growth, but it is also very strategic for business. Tokyo is an international business hub, with approximately 75% of foreign companies located in the vast city.

Tokyo is implementing projects to attract foreign firms into the Asia Headquarters Special Zone (International Strategic Zone). It is also aiming to form a cluster of high-value-added bases for companies offering advanced technologies including IoT and AI (business integration base and R&D base in Asia) and a base for international financial companies engaged in wealth management and Fintech business in Japan.

Mr. Azumamaro went on to add, "We have been in our Osaka office for eight years, and it has served us well. The relocation enables us to grow the business and modernize, increasing our service offerings and adding more value to our clients. We look forward to carrying on our work efficiently and appreciate all the support while we get acquainted with our new office and everything Tokyo has to offer."

Following the recent lowering of Tokyo's corona-virus alert, Japan's share markets are slowly climbing, with client sentiment suggesting that investor confidence is growing, as they pin their hopes on a vaccine breakthrough.

About Hokkaido Securities Holdings

Hokkaido Securities Holdings is a private wealth management company situated in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 2012, the company provides financial services to both retail and corporate clients.

Media Contact

Mr. Kawasaki Toru
Head of Equity Research
+81 3 4578 1355, kawasaki.toru@hshmanagement.com
8F PMO Ginza, 8-12-8 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan.

