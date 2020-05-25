25.05.2020 04:27:00

Hohem iSteady X - The Next Dark Horse to Lead the Smartphone Gimbal Industry

SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is trying to make better Smartphone Gimbal. Today, for most companies, this means a lightweight stabilizer. The same goes for Hohem's iSteady X.

Hohem introduced a very attractive feature for its iSteady X: by maintaining the Pro stabilization of the 3-axis system, it greatly reduced its weight to only 259 grams, and increases the payload up to 280g.

Feautures:

  • Stabilizing Quality
  • Flexibility
  • iSteady 3-Axis System

Eliminate Shaking

Hohem's stabilizer has an all-new folding design and locking mechanism, which can provide better stabilization for videos and take up less space. In general, high motion videos and shaky movements can destroy the content, especially for smartphone users. That is why more users choose to have an advanced mobile gimbal to handle the shaky movements and obtain the improved quality of the video. Due to the range of movement, there is no guarantee to get smooth content with a simple handheld stick or with bare hands. Therefore, the best way is to use a high-end gimbal just like iSteady X and completely change the way of making videos.  

Flexibility

In terms of flexibility, Hohem continues to improve its smartphone gimbal technology with the launch of iSteady X. By greatly reducing the weight of the stabilizer, iSteady X still has excellent handling features with 3-axis. Meaning that the users can flip, film and shoot video thanks to the pan motor designed with rotatable 3-axis system. Most importantly, iSteady X also gives users the flexibility of a wearable gimbal for situations such as climbing and riding. In addition, the Smart iSteady X works with IOS or Android systems.

iSteady 3-Axis System

The 3-axis 'active' system: Tilt, Roll and Pan. The 3-axis system in the gimbal helps to set the camera in a stable position. With this, users are easily able to capture smooth videos.

Although there are various gimbals available on the market, Hohem has not only achieved its technology upgrade, but also improved the user experience: making it an easily used device. For those who love video shooting, iSteady X is an excellent choice.

HOHEM Official website: https://www.hohem.com/

 

Video - https://cdn5.prnasia.com/202005/Hohem/video.mp4
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200522/2811635-1LOGO

SOURCE Hohem

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
22.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
22.05.20
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
22.05.20
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump vollzieht Kehrtwende: Die Dollar-Stärke ist "eine grossartige Sache"
Überbewertung bei Aktien? So positionieren sich zwei Börsenexperten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wirecard-Konkurrent Square: Was kann der Payment-Konzern des Twitter-CEOs?
Goldman Sachs: Auch dieser Rohstoff könnte es neben Öl schwer haben
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk: Wie beliebt ist der polarisierende Konzernchef bei Investoren wirklich?
Nächste Corona-Pleite: US-Autovermieter Hertz meldet Insolvenz an
Fans müssen sich gedulden: Elon Musk verschiebt Teslas "Battery Day" erneut
Analyse: Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen Reddit und dem Bitcoin-Preis?
Grosse Hoffnung auf Lockerungen nach zweiten Tourismusgipfel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger blieen in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB