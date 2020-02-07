Hoffa: House Approval of PRO Act Will Benefit Hardworking Americans

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about legislation approved by the House today that would comprehensively update the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) to benefit workers.

"In approving the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the House agreed to restore fairness to the economy at a time when income inequality has stifled the ability of far too many hardworking Americans to earn a decent wage that allows them to support their families.

"The PRO Act will strengthen the NLRA so that workers seeking to organize a union and negotiate higher wages and better benefits will be protected. Workers deserve a safe workplace, the ability to stand together and negotiate better working conditions, and to live a middle-class lifestyle.

"Lawmakers have realized what happens when workers are abandoned by their elected officials. The misclassification of workers is on the rise and too many working Americans are falling through the cracks. The Teamsters have witnessed such behavior firsthand as XPO workers across the country try to organize with this union. I'm glad to see a majority of the House are standing with workers by allowing them to join together to negotiate on the job."

