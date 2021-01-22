SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’176 0.0%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0770 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’870 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27’339 -13.6%  Dollar 0.8853 0.0%  Öl 56.2 1.0% 
22.01.2021 02:05:00

Hoffa: Defense Production Act Critical To Delivering COVID-19 Vaccine To Every American

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President Biden's decision to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to address vaccine and PPE shortages.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"The Teamsters applaud President Biden's decision to invoke the Defense Production Act to help accelerate the production of personal protective equipment and the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As shortages arise across the country, bold and decisive action must be taken to ensure every American receives the vaccine as soon as possible. We must also prioritize PPE production so that our essential workers receive the critical gear they need on the job. Our members are proud to be doing our part to distribute the vaccine and stand ready to help end this pandemic."

