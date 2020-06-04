04.06.2020 01:15:00

HOF Village, LLC Announces Acquisition of Youth Sports Management, LLC

CANTON, Ohio, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOF Village, LLC ("HOFV"), the owner of the premier sports, entertainment and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, today announced that it has acquired the remaining 50% ownership rights of Youth Sports Management, LLC ("YSM"), a joint venture established between HOFV and Legacy Global Sports in 2016. 

Within the past year, the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village youth sports complex has hosted over 200,000 athletes and spectators through nine months of programming provided over 36 weekends. Investing in the continued growth of the leading youth football and sports complex's events and youth engagement activities is a core tenet of HOFV's multi-pronged strategic plan. After jointly managing the YSM organization over the past four years, HOFV is now poised as its singular owner to further develop the business and apply its best practices to strengthening youth sports programming at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village. 

"Bringing YSM's operations entirely in-house positions HOFV to develop overall youth programming as well as attract and operate additional sporting events and activities. With the completed acquisition, HOFV continues to expand upon the popularity of football in building a leading sports and entertainment company with exclusive live youth content," shared Michael Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of HOFV.  

"Our team at HOFV appreciates and values the power of sport to positively impact youth, and we couldn't be more pleased to enhance programming at our youth sports complex and expand the youth sporting activities that we offer our community and those visiting the Hall of Fame Village. The continued growth of our youth sports business will prove a critical driver bringing our vision to life as we begin the second phase of development at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village," added Mr. Crawford.

On  September  16,  2019,  HOFV  entered  into  a  definitive  business  combination  agreement  with Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ, GPAQU, GPAQW). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "HOFV."

About HOF Village, LLC
Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a development of HOF Village, LLC, is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. It provides a themed sports, entertainment and media venue to capitalize on the popularity and fandom associated with professional football and its legendary players. HOF Village, LLC was founded by the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its wholly owned, for profit subsidiary Hall of Fame Village, Inc. and Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

For Information, Contact:
HOF Village, LLC Media Inquiries
Anne Graffice
330-458-9176
Anne.Graffice@hofvillage.com

HOF Village LLC or Gordon Pointe Investor Inquiries
Jacques Cornet, (646) 277-1285
Jacques.Cornet@icrinc.com
or
Will Swett, (646) 677-1818
Will.Swett@icrinc.com  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hof-village-llc-announces-acquisition-of-youth-sports-management-llc-301070477.html

SOURCE Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 75.62
8.21 %
CS Group 9.81
6.37 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.30
6.10 %
Adecco Group 49.38
5.18 %
ABB 20.60
5.10 %
Roche Hldg G 339.10
1.27 %
Lonza Grp 477.90
1.25 %
Givaudan 3’509.00
1.15 %
Nestle 103.86
0.91 %
Novartis 82.48
-0.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.06.20
Vontobel: Krisen-Verlierer wieder im Aufschwung?
03.06.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
03.06.20
SMI vor Sprung über 10.000er-Marke
02.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.06.20
Mexico Has Room For More Rate Cuts
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.06.20
Schroders: Economic and Strategy Viewpoint - June 2020
29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handel in Grün
Lufthansa-Aktie gewinnt dennoch kräftig: Lufthansa tief in roten Zahlen - Konzern kündigt massiven Umbau an
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
Warum der Euro zu Dollar und Franken anzieht
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Warner Music startet stark an der Börse - Aktie auf Höhenflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handel in Grün
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland waren am Mittwoch klare Gewinne zu sehen, der SMI liess dabei die Marke von 10'000 Einheiten hinter sich. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Erholungsrally zur Wochenmitte fort. An den grössten Börsen in Asien konnten Anleger Gewinne einfahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB