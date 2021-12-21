SMI 12’590 -1.0%  SPI 16’049 -0.8%  Dow 34’932 -1.2%  DAX 15’240 -1.9%  Euro 1.0396 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’107 -1.3%  Gold 1’791 0.0%  Bitcoin 44’830 3.6%  Dollar 0.9208 -0.1%  Öl 72.3 0.3% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Hövding Sverige AB Aktie [Valor: 28539281 / ISIN: SE0007075262]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.12.2021 08:30:00

Hövding appoints new CEO

Hövding Sverige AB
1.59 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Hövding appoints new CEO

Sofia Svensson has been appointed new CEO of innovative company Hövding. Fredrik Carling will leave his role as CEO after ten years and Sofia Svensson will succeed him in the first half of 2022. 

- We are happy to welcome Sofia and look forward to her developing Hövding further through her experience and competence in a new expansion phase. We are positioned to deliver increased growth and stronger profitability. The board would like to thank Fredrik for his many efforts over the years and his contribution to the development of Hövding, says Fredrik Arp, Chairman of the Board. 

Sofia Svensson is 43 years of age and holds a degree in chemical engineering/technology management from Lund University and has studied Industrial Management at University of Cincinnati. She has many years of experience from Midway Holding and also as CEO of Lammhult Design Group. Her latest position is as Head of Strategic Business Development at Stena Metall AB. Sofia also has several years of experience as a management consultant, from PWC among others. 

- I am really looking forward to leading Hövding's continued development, both in terms of growth and profitability. Hövding has a strong position in Scandinavia, which provides a good platform for continued geographical expansion, says Sofia Svensson. 

For more information please contact:
Hövding's chairman Fredrik Arp
Telephone +46 708 20 70 00

Sofia Svensson
Telephone +46 727 32 32 39

Hövding Sverige AB (publ)
Bergsgatan 33
214 22 Malmö
040 – 236868

Hövding Sverige AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2015.
Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is Hövding’s Certified Advisor.
E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se, tel: +46 40 200250

The information herein is provided by Hövding Sverige AB (publ) in accordance with its duties of public disclosure as stipulated by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 


﻿

Analysen zu Hövding Sverige AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ed Gordon: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt| BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich die globale ETPs & ETFs Landschaft im November 2021 bei Blackrock entwickelt? Heute zu Gast ist Ed Gordon, Leiter von iShares & Wealth bei BlackRock Schweiz. Hat die Pandemie, besonders mit Omikron einen Einfluss auf die Zuflüsse bei den ETFs? Welche Themen besonders bei den Anlegern im Fokus stehen, erläutert Ed Gordon im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Weiter gibt er einen Einblick welchen Stellenwert die Nachhaltigkeit bei der Portfolio Konstruktion hat und womit im neuen Jahr 2022 zu rechnen ist.

 

Ed Gordon – iShares by BlackRock: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

20.12.21 Moderna expandiert
20.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
20.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Unternehmen: interessante Anlagemöglichkeiten mit BRCs
20.12.21 Marktüberblick: Daimler-Aktie sackt ab
20.12.21 Showdown vor Heiligabend
20.12.21 SMI - Jahresendrally wird unwahrscheinlicher
16.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
16.12.21 Ed Gordon – iShares by BlackRock: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt | BX Swiss TV
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie verliert zum Handelsschluss: Novartis-Mittel Ligelizumab bei Nesselsucht nicht überlegen - Vereinbarung mit BeiGene über Lungenkrebsmedikament
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Weihnachtswoche: SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit deutlichen Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tief im Minus
CS-Aktie gibt letztendlich nach: Spitzenmanager Eric Varvel verlässt Credit Suisse nach 30 Jahren
Novavax-Aktie bricht ein: EU-Arzneimittelbehörde macht Weg frei für Novavax-Impfstoff
Anleger aufgepasst: Ray Dalio sieht die nächste ökonomische Katastrophe kommen
Moderna-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Moderna-Booster schützt wohl vor Omikron-Variante
UBS-Aktie verliert schlussendlich: UBS spricht offenbar mit chinesischem Versicherer über Asset Management-JV
Darum legt der Euro zu - zum Franken wieder unter 1,04 - Lira auf Talfahrt
Rückgang genutzt: MicroStrategy greift wieder bei Bitcoin zu
Diese Börsengänge könnten 2022 Aufsehen erregen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten