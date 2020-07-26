+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
26.07.2020 00:00:00

HockeyTech and Hockey Alberta Announce Multi-Year Technology Partnership

WATERLOO, Ontario and RED DEER, Alberta, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HockeyTech and Hockey Alberta announce a multi-year exclusive digital services partnership agreement. HockeyTech will broadcast games from 91 Hockey Alberta teams on its HockeyTV channel. HockeyTV will broadcast all games live and on demand for the following leagues:

Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL)

U18AAA (17 teams)

U16AAA (24 teams)

U15AAA (20 teams)

Alberta Female Hockey League (AFHL)

U18AAA (6 teams)

U18 AA (12 teams)

U15 AA (12 teams)

"We are honored to work with Hockey Alberta to digitally power their leagues and teams," says HockeyTech CEO Stu Siegel. "We look forward to having more Alberta hockey played on our platform in the near future, as soon as it is safe to return to the ice."

Hockey Alberta outlined its plan to return to hockey in a plan released on June 30.

In addition to streaming games on HockeyTV, HockeyTech will provide Hockey Alberta with further technology services. Games will be scored on HockeyTech's LeagueStat platform, where all game, player, team and league statistics will be compiled and maintained. HockeyTech will also power the new Hockey Alberta website and mobile app.

"Hockey Alberta is pleased to partner with HockeyTech to provide new website homes and viewing options for fans of elite male and female hockey in Alberta. The Alberta Female Hockey League and the new Alberta Elite Hockey League are home to the top U18, U16 and U15 players in the province. We look forward to working with HockeyTech to provide opportunities for family, friends, fans, coaches, scouts and recruiters to follow these players and teams when regular hockey season action resumes," said Brad Lyon, Hockey Alberta's Senior Manager, Communications.

About HockeyTech
HockeyTech is the worldwide leader in providing hockey-related technologies, analytics, and information services. HockeyTech was founded in 2012 by Stu Siegel, a technology entrepreneur, and former Florida Panthers (NHL) Managing Partner/CEO. HockeyTech has made six company acquisitions to date, integrating, and developing one-of-a-kind hockey-focused tools. HockeyTech's brands have been Digitally Powering Hockey since 1998. For more information, visit HockeyTech.com

About Hockey Alberta
Hockey Alberta is the Provincial Sports Organization and governing body for organized amateur hockey in the Province of Alberta, encouraging competition on both a competitive and recreational level. Hockey Alberta's Mission is "Hockey for Life", and its Vision is "To create positive opportunities and experiences for all players through innovative leadership and exceptional service."

For further information, please contact:
Tyler Marshall | Marketing Associate, HockeyTech | tmarshall@hockeytech.com
Brad Lyon | Senior Manager, Communications, Hockey Alberta | blyon@hockeyalberta.ca

 

SOURCE HockeyTech Canada ULC

