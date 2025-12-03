Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’890 0.3%  SPI 17’706 0.3%  Dow 47’474 0.4%  DAX 23’711 0.5%  Euro 0.9333 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’686 0.3%  Gold 4’204 -0.1%  Bitcoin 74’615 1.7%  Dollar 0.8011 -0.2%  Öl 62.7 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Goldpreis erholt sich leicht - Zinssenkungshoffnungen treiben Markt
PUMA-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im November
KI-Hype um NVIDIA & Co.: Warum ein anderer Tech-CEO bewusst dagegen hält - und damit Erfolg hat
Ausblick: Hewlett Packard Enterprise präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im November
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

HOCHTIEF Aktie 336340 / DE0006070006

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.12.2025 08:06:03

HOCHTIEF Expands Partnership With Vulcan Energy

HOCHTIEF
288.39 CHF 4.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.DE, HOCFF), a provider of infrastructure technology and construction services, on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (VULNF, VUL.AX), securing an end-to-end role in developing its lithium production and processing infrastructure.

Sedgman and HOCHTIEF Infrastructure have been appointed Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management contractors for Vulcan's Lionheart Project, which includes a 397 million euros Lithium Extraction Plant and a 337 million euros Central Lithium Plant.

HOCHTIEF has also agreed to invest 169 million euros in Vulcan, comprising 39 million euros for the Lionheart Project and a subscription of up to 130 million euros in Vulcan shares, becoming a cornerstone investor.

The group has additionally been named preferred supplier for civil construction works.

The company highlighted the project's role in supporting Europe's clean-energy plans, with lithium output expected to supply batteries for roughly 500,000 electric vehicles annually.

On Tuesday, HOCHTIEF closed trading 5.30% higher at EUR 309.80 on the XETRA.

On Tuesday, Vulcan Energy closed trading at AUD 6.13 on the Australian Securities Exchange.