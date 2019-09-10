HNTB Names Three Executive Vice Presidents in Response to Ongoing Growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to ongoing growth and a robust U.S. transportation market, HNTB Corporation appointed three new executive vice presidents:



John Friel, PE, president, Western Region, United States

Keith Hinkebein, PE, president, Design Build, providing alternative delivery services nationally

Scott Butzen, PE, enterprise operations officer

"In order for HNTB to respond to market opportunities, we are leveraging and positioning our resources and talented leadership to drive continued success and growth," said Rob Slimp, PE, HNTB chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to announce appointments to executive vice president for John, Keith and Scott, three of our longtime leaders who have played significant roles in the firm's success for decades."

As a leading engineering consultant to departments of transportation, transit agencies, airports and toll authorities, and other public- and private-sector owners, HNTB is advancing on a strong growth trajectory. The firm currently is No. 16 on "The Top 500 Design Firms" list as ranked by revenue in Engineering News-Record, up five spots since 2016.

Friel leads the Western Region, which includes the firm's Northwest and West Divisions, a 13-state region, including western Canada. Friel has served in many significant roles of responsibility in his 26 years with HNTB. During his last 10 years, Friel helped deliver more than $8 billion in constructed value of the firm's largest and most complex design projects under the Design Build and P3 delivery model as former president of the firm's Design Build Division. On all of these efforts, HNTB served as the lead designer for the project delivery team. He now is in charge of all of HNTB's business lines in the Western Region, concentrating on the aviation, highway, transit, tolls and architecture practices.

Hinkebein leads the firm's Design Build national practice. He is responsible for working with private-sector contractors/concessionaires to successfully deliver design-build projects in North America. In his 26 years with the firm, he has served as president of two divisions, chief operating officer, chief sales officer and chief delivery officer, among several other leadership roles at HNTB.

Under Butzen's leadership as enterprise operations officer, HNTB's risk management, contracting, and business processes have achieved a new level of sophistication, benefitting both clients and the firm. Butzen began his engineering career with HNTB as a co-op student in 1981. During his 38 years with the firm, Butzen has successfully served in numerous leadership roles including project manager, office leader, corporate business services president, chief operating officer and division president.

About HNTB

