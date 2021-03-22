HMS Valuation Partners Promotes Natalie Bell, Rob Holland, and Mike Vetter to the role of Director

NEW ORLEANS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HMS Valuation Partners (HMS), a healthcare consulting firm specializing in valuation and transaction advisory services, proudly announces the promotion of three principal consultants to the role of Director. We are excited to see the growth in our team and their continued professional development as they bring their unique perspectives, strengths, and expertise to their respective service line.

Allow us to introduce you to each of them:

Natalie Bell, MBA, CVA

Director - Physician Services

251-473-7458

Natalie.Bell@HMSvalue.com

Having joined HMS in early 2010 as a valuation analyst, Natalie Bell immediately demonstrated her proficiency to manage complex financial arrangements while understanding and meeting client needs. This unique strength will serve her well as the Director over Physician Services. Under this service line, she will oversee physician compensation design, employment valuations, mergers & acquisitions, as well as anesthesia services. Throughout her 25-year career, Natalie has completed over a thousand valuation engagements in the healthcare industry and has developed comprehensive experience performing financial analysis, economic research, modeling and projections in various industries.

Natalie delivers an above and beyond approach to her work. Clients appreciate her depth of knowledge and understanding of their unique deals both inside and out. Natalie provides the ability to resolve her client's concerns, find the "right" solution, and put her clients at ease in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment.

Robert Holland, MBA, MPH, CVA

Director – Hospital Transactions

504-343-6516

Robert.Holland@HMSvalue.com

Robert Holland ("Rob") joined HMS Valuation Partners as a valuation analyst in 2003, having already worked in the healthcare industry since 1995. As Director over Hospital Transactions, he will oversee the valuation of a variety of hospital arrangements including professional services agreements, lithotripsy services, hospice care, equipment sterilization services, and many others. He has honed his expertise in providing fair market value opinions on a variety of healthcare entities, including for physician practices, urgent care centers, diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospice agencies.

With nearly three decades of experience in the industry, Rob brings a balanced perspective to his clients' engagements by drawing upon his hands-on experience in health management and financial analysis. His deep understanding of the data utilized by industry stakeholders allows him to craft conclusions of value that are easily understood and conform to industry best practices.

Mike Vetter, CVA

Director – Medical Office Timeshares

985-882-5427

Mike.Vetter@HMSvalue.com

Michael Vetter ("Mike") will serve as Director over Medical Office Timeshare Valuations, after having joined HMS in 2003. Mike's primary responsibility will be to oversee the quantitative analysis and market research necessary to establish the fair market rate associated with all goods and services (space, furniture & equipment, and other services) provided in medical office timeshare lease arrangements. In addition, Mike assists in supervising the financial statement review and forecasting for business valuation engagements. Since joining HMS, he has personally performed several thousand new business and timeshare valuations for a wide variety of clients.

Outside of the numbers, Mike enjoys the personal relationships created with each client and always providing something extra. Growing up in New Orleans they call this providing a little "Lagniappe" (pronounced lan-yap), which means going the extra mile for clients beyond what is requested.

About HMS Valuation Partners

HMS Valuation Partners has been providing healthcare valuation and transaction advisory services nationally for 25 years. Our seasoned specialists provide consistent client service across a wide variety of healthcare valuations including physician compensation, mergers & acquisitions, hospital transactions, fixed assets, real estate, timeshares, and medical direction. With transaction advisory services and engagements completed in over 45 states, our clients include single hospitals, regional and multi-national health systems, large/small physician groups, and healthcare law firms.

Media Contact:

Joe Aguilar, MBA, MPH, MSN, CVA

Partner

HMS Valuation Partners

678-984-6435

Joe.Aguilar@HMSvalue.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hms-valuation-partners-promotes-natalie-bell-rob-holland-and-mike-vetter-to-the-role-of-director-301253065.html

SOURCE HMS Valuation Partners