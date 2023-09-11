HMS Networks sets new strategic targets

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'972 0.2%  SPI 14'460 0.2%  Dow 34'654 0.2%  DAX 15'801 0.4%  Euro 0.9576 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'254 0.4%  Gold 1'925 0.3%  Bitcoin 22'372 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8904 -0.2%  Öl 90.8 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Logitech2575132Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Stadler Rail217818Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus: thyssenkrupp offenbar an Ausstieg aus Werftentochter thyssenkrupp Marine Systems interessiert
Novartis-Aktie legt letztlich zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz schliesst Kooperation mit Samsung Bioepis Kooperation für Biosimilar Ustekinumab
Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin stellt Managementteam vor - UBS streicht offenbar Wealth-Management-Stellen in Asien
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
HMS Networks AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 36954778 / ISIN: SE0009997018]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.09.2023 18:01:12

HMS Networks sets new strategic targets

HMS Networks AB Registered Shs
421.40 SEK -2.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Board of Directors of HMS Networks AB (publ) has decided to set new strategic targets. The updated targets together with a strategy and trading update will be presented at HMS’ Capital Markets Day tomorrow.

In Q4 2020, HMS Networks presented a new mid-term strategy – HMS2025, comprising new strategic targets and ambitions regarding sustainability, employee and customer satisfaction and financials. The financial targets included a growth target with net sales at SEK "p” (3.14) billion and an operating margin target of 20%.

As a result of a strong financial performance under the first half of the strategy period the board of directors and management have concluded to revise these 2025 targets.

"Our new targets reflect our ambition to contribute to a reduced climate impact, and through building employee and customer loyalty, drive continued profitable growth and value creation for all our stakeholders. The journey towards "HMS2025” has gone faster than we anticipated when setting the strategy in 2020, why we now, halftime to 2025, stretch the targets", says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO of HMS Networks.

The new targets

  • Planet
    To accelerate the systematic sustainability work and HMS’ commitment to support the Paris-agreement, HMS has decided to commit to Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) with midterm targets to 2030. The work is ongoing and approved SBTi targets are expected to be finalized during 2024. In addition to reduce HMS’ own footprint, the company sees a continued great impact to help customers reduce their emissions, why HMS wants to triple the handprint from today’s about 1 million ton to 3 million ton in avoided annual CO2 emissions by 2030.

  • People
    The Net Promoter Score (NPS) for employee and customer satisfaction has been raised from original 25 to 50 for both employees and customers.

  • Growth and profit
    The Net Sales target set in 2020 of SEK "p” (3.14) billion by 2025 has been raised to "p+” meaning Net Sales should exceed SEK 3.14 billion by 2025. Furthermore, the profitability target of reaching yearly operating margins of 20% set in 2020 is raised to yearly operating margins of 25%. The target for dividend remains in the interval between 30-50% of Earnings Per Share and the guideline for financial leverage, maximum Net Debt in relation to Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization, remains at 2.5x.


Trading update

The supply chain situation continues to improve, both lead times and component availability are getting better. Only a few components are now driving longer lead times for HMS. As indicated in the last quarterly report, Order Intake normalization continues. The normalization pace is faster than seen in previous quarter since also European customers start to destock.

As communicated in the report from the second quarter, there were a temporary delivery issue in May when the new ERP-system was launched. The issues have now been fully addressed and the majority of the 40 MSEK worth of deliveries that were delayed from the previous quarter is expected to be delivered in the current quarter.

HMS’ Capital Markets Day

The presentation will start tomorrow at 09.00 CEST and is expected to end at 12.00 CEST. All participants joining digitally will be able to ask written questions via the webcast. No pre-registration is required for participation via webcast. The event will also be available for viewing after the event. The live webcast will be available via this link.

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia, UAE and Vietnam, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 800 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

This information is information that HMS Networks is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-09-11 18:00 CEST.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu HMS Networks AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HMS Networks AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:43 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
12:09 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
09:00 Situation bleibt schwierig
08:52 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
08:00 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
08.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Delivery Hero, HelloFresh
08.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.09.2023
07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
07.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'412.87 19.97 54SSMU
Short 11'680.70 13.39 GNSSMU
Short 12'050.98 8.93 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'972.21 11.09.2023 17:30:04
Long 10'547.00 19.97 V4SSMU
Long 10'279.24 13.56 A9SSMU
Long 9'815.55 8.86 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Wells Fargo-Analystin warnt vor zu hohen Bargeldbeständen
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin stellt Managementteam vor - UBS streicht offenbar Wealth-Management-Stellen in Asien
Fairer Wert des Bitcoin: Auf diese Weise kann der faire Wert der Kryptowährung berechnet werden
Verzögerung bei Tesla-Full Self-Driving: Elon Musk will sich auf HW3 konzentrieren
Tesla-Aktie deutlich fester: Positive Experteneinschätzung sorgt bei Tesla-Aktionären für Optimismus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit