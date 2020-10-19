HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires remaining 25.1% of WEBfactory GmbH

HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB (publ), has acquired the remaining 25.1% of all shares in the German company WEBfactory GmbH.



WEBfactory is a leading provider of web-based software solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. With 35 employees and customers mainly in Europe, WEBfactory is primarily known for its i4 suite of software products. The i4 portfolio addresses IIoT-related customer challenges such as data collection, analysis and visualization of industrial processes.

"When we acquired 74,9% of WEBfactory back in 2019, we wanted to add a competent and future proof software dimension to HMS’ offering” says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks. "Since then, we closed several important deals related to the i4 software, especially for energy management of industrial manufacturing. It is a great technology with high potential, but our business model with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) takes time to ramp up with industrial customers. We are now entering a new phase when we continue to invest in the technology, targeting to win new key customers. As 100% owners we can do these investments with a long-term ambition to grow and integrate the software business within HMS Networks”.

Bernhard Böhrer, founder of WEBfactory, says "With HMS we have been able to create a new solid base to grow from and I am confident that WEBfactory is in very good hands with HMS as 100% owners”.

The acquisition will have no impact on HMS’ earnings per share in 2020 and a limited positive impact in 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 710 6983







HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and IntesisTM brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

