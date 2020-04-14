+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.04.2020 18:30:00

HMS Networks AB implements short-time work for employees and propose canceled dividend to shareholders

In view of the uncertain situation that is developing as a result of the spread of the Corona virus, HMS Networks intends to implement short-term work for the majority of HMS’ employees in Sweden and Germany. The plan is to reduce working hours with 20% to approximately 80% from the end of April until further notice. The company is taking this measure to be prepared for the expected general business decline in the industry due to the Corona virus and the likely negative effect this will have on the market demand for HMS Networks’ products in the coming months.

The Board of Directors of HMS Networks AB has also decided to revise its dividend proposal from the earlier proposed SEK 1.90 per share to SEK 0 per share, also this to strengthen HMS position for the expected uncertain period.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Credit Suisse Group AG / Julius Baer Group / Partners Group Hldg. AG / UBS Group AG 52826788 69.00 % 15.00 %
Activision Blizzard Inc. / Electronic Arts Inc. / Nvidia Corp. 52826789 69.00 % 13.50 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 52826778 59.00 % 10.00 %

"The first quarter of the year has been dramatic in many ways, but HMS’ business and our operations have not yet been impacted to any larger extent. We have been able to continue delivering products to our customers and we have managed to solve challenges in our supply chain. After all, the quarter shows a relatively positive development for HMS with stable sales and good profitability", says Staffan Dahlström, CEO at HMS Networks.  

As previously communicated, the Board of Directors has also introduced postal voting as an additional way to vote at the Annual General Meeting. More information about this is available at:
https://www.hms-networks.com/ir/governance/annual-general-meeting

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 18:30 CET on April 14, 2020.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ewon, Intesis and Ixxat brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu HMS Networks AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HMS Networks AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’220.00
4.85 %
Lonza Grp 411.60
3.08 %
CieFinRichemont 55.58
2.09 %
Roche Hldg G 314.95
2.02 %
The Swatch Grp 203.80
1.44 %
Alcon 50.52
-0.55 %
LafargeHolcim 37.39
-0.69 %
Swiss Life Hldg 339.40
-0.91 %
UBS Group 9.48
-2.03 %
CS Group 8.40
-2.51 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:00
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
12:24
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
12:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:36
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HMS Networks AB Registered Shs 140.00 -2.10% HMS Networks AB Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
ams-Aktien schiessen dank Deckungskäufen hoch
SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Gefährdete Kredite lassen Gewinn von JPMorgan einbrechen - Aktie verliert
Teslas Model Y Qualitätscheck: Das sagt ein Autoexperte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street sind grüne Vorzeichen zu verzeichnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigten sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB