HMP's EMS World and Take Heart America Announce Program Partnership

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, a leading healthcare event and education company and owner of the EMS World brand, today announced a partnership with Take Heart America, a non-profit organization with a mission to improve cardiac arrest survival rates through data-driven and behavior-changing educational initiatives.

As part of the agreement, Take Heart America will co-locate the Third Annual International State of the Future of Resuscitation Conference with EMS World Expo, the largest EMS-dedicated event in the world. The practical program will feature globally recognized experts who will present on a wide range of topics related to the latest advances in resuscitation science and clinical practice. The goal of the program is to combine the best evidence and experience from the innovative work of participants to optimize care approaches for cardiac arrest.

"The partnership with EMS World is a critical one. By leveraging our collective capabilities, we will align clinical innovators with state-of-the-art technologies to deliver evidence-based, life-saving education for all links in the resuscitation chain-of-survival," said Charles Lick, MD, Medical Director Allina Health EMS Minnesota and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Take Heart America: A sudden cardiac arrest initiative.

"We are honored to partner with Take Heart America on this critical education," said Joshua D. Hartman, MBA, NRP, senior vice president of cardiovascular and public safety, HMP Global. "The economic burden to our society from treatment of every out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is enormous: approximately $4.5 billion in direct costs and $450 billion in indirect costs, not to mention the toll of a lost family member, something truly incalculable. Through improved education and awareness, we can optimize care, reduce the economic burden from cardiac arrest, and above all, improve survival outcomes."

The 2020 EMS World Expo is expected to bring together more than 6,500 emergency medical professionals and will take place September 14-18 in Las Vegas. Registration for the highly anticipated event opens on February 19, 2020, and many educational sessions sell out early.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, the world's largest EMS-dedicated event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

About EMS World

As the largest EMS-dedicated event in the world, EMS World Expo, hosted in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), annually attracts more than 6,500 EMS professionals. EMS World Expo sets the standard in EMS education, offering the training professionals need to do their jobs today, with the progressive curriculum and technology that provides the solutions for tomorrow. EMS World also publishes the industry's only monthly magazine, EMS World, and has a suite of educational articles, webinars, and podcasts on its website, emsworld.com.

About Take Heart America

Take Heart America, a cardiac arrest initiative, is a nonprofit founded by medical professionals and civic leaders who recognize that current cardiac arrest survival rates have been and remain unacceptably low and that neurological outcomes can be significantly improved. Through coordinated community education initiatives, we proactively save lives and make communities safer. To learn more, visit takeheartamerica.org.

