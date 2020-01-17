HMJ International Co., Ltd. (HMJI) Expands its Presence in Indonesia and Malaysia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Management Japan Co. Ltd. (HMJ), a prominent hotel operator that manages some of Japan's renowned hotels such as the Oriental Hotel Tokyo Bay, Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, and Namba Oriental Hotel, through its sister company, HMJ International Co., Ltd. (HMJI), is expanding its presence in Indonesia and Malaysia through its establishment of P.T. HMJ International Indonesia (HMJII). HMJII was formed as a joint venture between HMJI and the former shareholders of Topotels Investmana Manajement (Topotels) on January 6, 2020. Asides from the joint venture with Topotels, HMJ is planning to open their latest brand hotel - Amoda, a 4-star hotel in Jakarta, in 2022.

"We are very pleased to announce our new partnership with Topotels, one of Asia's up and coming hotel chains. Our new partnership allows the HMJ group to expand outside of Japan and pursue the group's goal of becoming an international hotel chain," says Allan Takahashi, President of HMJ and Representative Director of HMJ International. "Our new partnership will also provide opportunities for Topotels hotel employees to work and train at several of HMJ's hotels in Japan and vice versa," says Takahashi.

HMJI, along with its sister company, Hotel Management Japan Co. Ltd., operates 20 hotels throughout Japan with close to 6,000 hotel rooms, and expects to open 4 new hotels in 2021. Established in 2005, the HMJ group employs about 2,700 staff in Japan, and has grown its hotel operation platform from 13 hotels in 2018 to its current portfolio of 20 hotels.

The joint venture with Topotels Hotels & Resorts is expected to add 19 hotels with a total of 3,600 rooms in Indonesia and Malaysia to the HMJ group hotel portfolio. Additionally, the joint venture has a growing pipeline of approximately 8 hotels with 750 rooms in Indonesia.

The HMJ group takes pride in its management flexibility and visionary business model which allows it to broaden its presence across different cities around the world. Thus, HMJI's investment in Indonesia is expected to provide operational and financial support, along with management resources, that will enhance the quality of the Topotels platform.

Topotels Hotels & Resorts, which operates 19 hotels in Indonesia and Malaysia, with a room count of 3,600 rooms, is known for providing a guest hotel experience which conveys the warm quality of "hospitality from the heart". Topotels hotel brands in Indonesia include Odua, Ayola, and Renotel. A few of the hospitality awards achieved by Topotels Hotels & Resorts include Travel and Tourism Award (2015-2016) in the category of Indonesia Leading Regional Hotel Chain, Bali Tourism Award (2015-2016) in the category of Bali Leading Regional Hotel Chain, and Indonesian World Record Museum (MURI) as the Fastest Overseas Hotel Management from Indonesia (2016).

"According to our vision and mission to become a leader in hospitality in the region, Topotels Hotels & Resorts will always commit to expand its network and to prioritize the growth of our quality. We are delighted to establish a joint venture with HMJ International as we see it as a golden opportunity to widen our presence in the eyes of our domestic and international guests, and to deliver a positive impact to our hotel platform," stated Yonto Wongso, CEO & Co-Founder of Topotels Hotels & Resorts.

Moreover, with this commitment in Indonesia, the HMJ group aspires to further grow the Topotels operating platform in the region, which includes working closely with its broad base of Japanese hotel owners and developers for their potential hotel investments in Indonesia and in the ASEAN region.

Additionally, HMJII plans to retain all current employees of Topotels and provide key staff with opportunities to work in Japan to assist with the HMJ group's growth in Japan during the next few years.

About Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (HMJ) is a hotel management company that operates 20 hotels in Japan with a total of 5,951 rooms. HMJ operates widely in the sphere of hotel management, such as for Tokyo Disney Resort® partner hotels, as well as for domestic and foreign brands such as "Oriental", "Hilton", "Marriott", and "Holiday Inn" nationwide in Japan. http://www.hmjkk.co.jp/

About Topotels Hotels & Resorts

Established since 2012, Topotels Hotels & Resorts operates 17 hotels in Indonesia and Malaysia. Topotels hotel brands in Indonesia include Odua Hotel, Ayola, and Renotel. Topotels Hotels & Resorts was co-founded by Yonto Wongso (Chief Executive Officer) and Ojahan Oppusunggu (Chief Technical Officer). https://topotels.com/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200117/2695523-1

SOURCE HMJ International Co., Ltd. (HMJI)