HKT to participate in GenA.I. Sandbox++ to develop AI Agent identity verification



EQS Newswire / 27/08/2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2026 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HKT Payment Limited[1], HKT's financial services arm, has been selected by Hong Kong's financial regulators to participate in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenA.I.) Sandbox++ initiative and conduct a pilot trial on registration and verification for AI agent-initiated payment flows, helping to advance responsible innovation in Hong Kong's financial sector.



As AI agents rapidly gain traction in financial services, they are becoming capable of initiating payments, wallet top-ups, peer-to-peer transfers, and cross-institution transactions on behalf of users. Yet, current Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) frameworks were not designed to address the verification of AI agents or determine who is ultimately responsible for their actions.



In collaboration with Red Date Technology, a provider of decentralised technology and digital infrastructure, HKT will develop an "Agentic ID" framework built on Decentralised Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Under this framework, each AI agent will be bound to a verified individual or enterprise principal, providing a more secured and standardised way to register and verify AI agents acting on behalf of individuals and enterprises.



Designed to strengthen security and governance, the "Agentic ID" framework aims to enhance identity verification, help mitigate the risk of impersonation or unauthorised actions, and establish a clearer audit trail for AI-driven transactions. It also leverages the zero-knowledge proof technology, which enables data to be verified and used without being revealed, giving users full ownership and control over their private information.



Monita Leung, CEO, Digital Ventures, HKT, said, "As the adoption of AI agents in payments and financial services is accelerating, robust safeguards are critical to maintaining trust, security and accountability. Through participating in the GenA.I. Sandbox++ initiative, we are committed to supporting the development of practical solutions for the responsible use of AI in digital finance. We believe this project will contribute to Hong Kong's vision in establishing a resilient and future-ready fintech hub, as well as advancing the broader 'AI+' initiative."



Launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Securities and Futures Commission, the Insurance Authority and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority in collaboration with Cyberport, the Gen A.I. Sandbox++ initiative promotes cross-sector collaboration and the responsible adoption of AI across Hong Kong's financial ecosystem.





[1] HKT Payment Limited (Stored Value Facilities Licence Number: SVF0002)





Hashtag: #HKT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About HKT HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunications leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.



For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt



Issued by HKT Limited.

HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.



About Red Date Technology Red Date Technology is a leading Hong Kong-headquartered technology provider specialising in blockchain infrastructure, decentralised identity solutions, and next-generation financial technology. The company's Agentic ID framework and Unified Agentic Payment Gateway represent its latest innovation in enabling trustworthy AI agent transactions within regulated financial ecosystems.





News Source: HKT

Hashtag: #HKTThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunications leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.LinkedIn:Issued by HKT Limited.HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.Red Date Technology is a leading Hong Kong-headquartered technology provider specialising in blockchain infrastructure, decentralised identity solutions, and next-generation financial technology. The company's Agentic ID framework and Unified Agentic Payment Gateway represent its latest innovation in enabling trustworthy AI agent transactions within regulated financial ecosystems.News Source: HKT 27/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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