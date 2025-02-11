|
11.02.2025 10:59:55
HKT partners with Microsoft Hong Kong to launch next-gen Teams Phone solution
|
First local telecom carrier in Hong Kong to provide Microsoft Operator Connect1
About HKT
HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.
News Source: HKT
11/02/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
