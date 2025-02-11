Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HKT Trust and HKT Aktie [Valor: 13965383 / ISIN: HK0000093390]
11.02.2025 10:59:55

HKT partners with Microsoft Hong Kong to launch next-gen Teams Phone solution

HKT Trust and HKT
1.59 CHF 0%
EQS Newswire / 11/02/2025 / 10:59 CET/CEST

First local telecom carrier in Hong Kong to provide Microsoft Operator Connect1
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2025 - HKT has partnered with Microsoft Hong Kong to provide Operator Connect, making it the first local telecom carrier to offer the new Microsoft Teams Phone solution for enterprises in Hong Kong.

Operator Connect revolutionises business communications by seamlessly integrating existing business phone lines with Microsoft Teams through an operator-managed service. This solution enables enterprises to benefit from professional technical support and quality assurance while enabling Teams for calls, without the need for extensive changes or new hardware, resulting in a cost-effective, streamlined transition.

By utilising its self-managed network, HKT has also introduced HKT Operator Connect Plus, an advanced version of Microsoft Operator Connect powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Leveraging its expertise in solution design and system integration, HKT Operator Connect Plus offers monitoring of call quality, automatically alerting users of any potential issues2 and tracking down to the root causes of the fluctuations during voice calls.

Steve Ng, Managing Director of Commercial Group, HKT, said, "HKT has a long-standing history of providing reliable voice services to thousands of enterprises in Hong Kong. We understand the need for a future-proof, enterprise-grade communications platform in the evolving digital landscape. HKT Operator Connect Plus, powered by AI, assists enterprises in swiftly identifying and resolving cloud voice issues. Committed to enabling corporates in their digital transformation journey, we will continue to leverage the latest technologies, including AI and automation, to deliver advanced Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) that caters to enterprises' evolving needs."

"We are thrilled to see the launch of Operator Connect in Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone in our collaboration with HKT," said Cally Chan, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau. "By combining Microsoft's industry-leading technology with HKT's carrier-grade capabilities and local expertise, Operator Connect becomes a future-proven solution that provides customers with a comprehensive, reliable and AI-powered communications solution that will drive productivity and digital transformation for businesses of all sizes."

Comprehensive end-to-end support is available to enterprises, covering Microsoft licence, technical integration and operator-managed service. Additionally, a dedicated technical support hotline provides professional advice on preventative measures and troubleshooting, ensuring reliable communication for local and regional businesses. HKT addresses various migration challenges and operational requirements, ensuring seamless implementation of HKT Operator Connect Plus with the Teams Phone system.
_____________
1 Information source: https://cloudpartners.transform.microsoft.com/partner-gtm/operators/directory
2 This is a value-added service, and users need to apply for it separately.
Hashtag: #HKT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt

225647
News Source: HKT

11/02/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2084369&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

