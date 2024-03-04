Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Automated systems Aktie [Valor: 730659 / ISIN: BMG0666H1007]
HKIIT and ASL Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Jointly Nurture IT Talent

EQS Newswire / 04/03/2024 / 05:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR / MACAU / MAINLAND CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4th March 2024 - Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT), a member institution of the Vocational Training Council (VTC), and Automated systems (H.K.) Limited (ASL), a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited (0771.HK) which is the unified technology services partner, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly nurture IT talents, strengthen the IT talent pool in the Greater Bay Area, and promote vocational and professional education and training.

462997-HKIIT-jpg-550x.jpeg
Top Left : (Front row, from left) HKIIT Vice-Principal Wing WONG, HKIIT Principal Dr. John HUI, VTC Deputy Executive Director Dr. Eric LIU, ASL Senior Vice President and CSA Automated (Macau) Limited General Manager Teresa LAU, ASL Vice President Commercial Sales Division Michael PANG and Automated Systems Holdings Limited Human Resources Director Fion CHAN, pose with attending guests.
Top right: ASL Senior Vice President and CSA Automated (Macau) Limited General Manager Teresa LAU stated that ASL is committed to providing DevSecOps IT services to align with customers' needs. She is glad to collaborate with HKIIT to nurture IT talents and contribute to the building of the Digital Bay Area.
Bottom left: The MoU between Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT) and Automated Systems (H.K.) Limited (ASL) is signed by HKIIT Principal Dr. John HUI (first left) and Automated Systems Holdings Limited Human Resources Director Fion CHAN (first right), and witnessed by Vocational Training Council (VTC) Deputy Executive Director Dr. Eric LIU (second left) and ASL Senior Vice President and CSA Automated (Macau) Limited General Manager Teresa LAU (second right)
Bottom right: HKIIT Principal Dr. John HUI remarks that HKIIT is committed to promoting vocational and professional education and training (VPET) in the field of information technology. The collaboration with ASL will provide HKIIT students with the opportunities to develop all-round skills required in the ever-changing information technology industry.


Under this MoU, ASL will provide students of HKIIT with industrial attachment opportunities to gain hands-on work experience with advanced technology, excellent process and experienced IT professionals, facilitating their career advancement in the IT industry. In addition, ASL will give priority to HKIIT graduates for full-time job interviews, demonstrating ASL's emphasis on IT talents and enhancing the employment prospects of HKIIT students.

In addition to its focus on pre-employment training like Higher Diploma and Diploma of Foundation Studies programmes, the HKIIT recognises the importance of lifelong learning and professional development in the industry. To address this need, the HKIIT has established an in-service training service named as "SkillsUp"; with closer collaborations with industry partners, professionals and stakeholders to offer both reskilling and upskilling training programmes for the industry practitioners, corporate professionals and workforce. Under this collaboration with ASL, HKIIT will also provide skills retraining and upskilling courses for ASL employees through "SkillsUP" to meet the evolving needs of the digital age.

For over 50 years, ASL has been committed to providing industry-specific solutions, comprehensive network and security management services and omni-channel integrated managed services to customers in the Greater Bay Area and Asia Pacific. As the unified technology services partner, ASL accelerates organizations' success by harnessing the power of unified technologies, resources, teamwork and shared goals, and has successfully cultivated numerous outstanding IT talents.

Through its partnership with ASL, HKIIT is committed to promoting vocational and professional education and training in the field of information technology. The collaboration will provide HKIIT students with the opportunities to develop all-round skills required in the ever-changing information technology industry. It also demonstrates HKIIT and ASL's joint commitment to nurturing vocational professionals, promoting the development of the IT industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and working together to build the Digital Bay Area.

Hashtag: #HKIIT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HKIIT

The Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT) is a member institution of VTC, dedicated to offer IT and relevant technology programmes to nurture IT talents and to serve as an IT training and examination hub which will also give intensive and comprehensive support to the Government's policies on innovation and technology (I&T), as well as the digital transformation of various industries. Website:

About ASL

Automated Systems Holdings Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1997 (Stock Code: 771). The Group's business is based in Hong Kong and Macau and covers Asia Pacific Region, Europe and the United States. It is committed to providing professional and trustworthy information technology services to customers around the world. Its subsidiary Automated Systems (H.K.) Limited was established in 1973. As the unified technology services partner, its main business includes providing integrated managed services throughout the life cycle of IT projects, industry-specific solutions and comprehensive network and security managed services. For more information, please visit our web page at www.asl.com.hk

225647
News Source: Media OutReach

04/03/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
