HKBN Proudly Appoints Sam Tan in Newly Created Role of Chief Innovation Officer

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group") announced today that it has appointed Sam Tan in a newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer ("CIO"), responsible for developing all elements of the Group's Information Technology ("IT") strategy to drive innovation. This Chief Innovation Officer position supersedes the limited legacy responsibilities of the traditional chief information officer role.

As a consummate IT professional with extensive vendor and client-side experiences across multiple industries, Sam will leverage his expertise and, far more importantly, his open and dynamic mindset, to drive HKBN's innovation for internal efficiencies as to better position HKBN to help external customers reap the full benefits of digital transformation. He brings more than 30 years of experience in IT leadership from Fortune Global 500 companies such as AECOM, Liz Claiborne, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, HP and FedEx.

HKBN Co-Owner and Group CEO NiQ Lai said, "We are ecstatic to have Sam join us on the Management Committee of our elite sports team. Backing his conviction to positively impact HKBN with far more than just words, Sam has made an upfront 1-year gross salary (typically 5 years of savings) investment into our Co-Ownership Plan, which is consistent with all 7 existing members of our Management Committee. By having material skin-in-the-game, we ensure our aligned commitment to a successful internal transformation, so we can help our external enterprise customers thrive from theirs."

Sam added, "In this age of rapid technological development, I see my mandate going far wider than a legacy chief information officer -- I am here to inspire as Chief Innovation Officer. We must break free from the legacy backend-focused IT framework, i.e. we are here to deliver total business impact rather than crunching input costs and effort. I have tracked HKBN's unique Co-Ownership culture for years and love it, and I'm proud to become one of HKBN Co-Owners."

Click below to watch a video from Sam about joining HKBN.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFJx0ZeWC_s&feature=youtu.be

For detailed introduction of Sam, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/new/en/about-us--our-company--senior-management.shtml

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group is a leading Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions provider in Hong Kong, offering a comprehensive range of premier ICT services to both the enterprise and residential markets, including broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, mobile, voice communications, integrated cloud solutions, data centre facilities, business continuity, information security, system integration and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive fibre network covers 2.4 million residential homes and 7,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. HKBN embraces "Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live" as its core purpose, and it takes great pride in developing its Talents into a competitive advantage. The Group is managed by Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have invested their own savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

