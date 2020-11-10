HKBN Launches FixIT - the Uber of IT for Businesses

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is thrilled to launch FixIT, a game-changing flexi-cost support solution tailored for Hong Kong's SMEs' everyday IT needs. Recognising the severe talent deficits in the IT support regime, at the critical time that businesses are looking to grow and cut costs simultaneously, FixIT offloads the burdens of local companies by offering responsive, wide-ranging IT support services based on flexible and predictable charging models with better quality.

FixIT comes in two flexible options: FixIT token, offering on-demand technical support settled by pre-paid tokens; and FixIT Care, a subscription-based service that features regular monthly onsite check-ups. With both charging models, SME customers will enjoy the same speedy support across their most burning daily IT needs - from hardware connectivity to software licensing - provided by HKBNES' internationally accredited team of experts. Delivering improved efficiency, reduced risks and better cost control, this convenient solution frees up customers to focus their energies on more strategic functions and grow their business.

Billy Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer - Enterprise Solutions & JOS Group shared, "We are positioning FixIT to be the Uber of IT services for businesses. Just like it doesn't make sense to keep a full-time driver and private car, it doesn't make sense for most companies to keep a full time IT team. With our pooled economies of scale, including our recent JOS acquisition, we can offer far greater depth and breadth of speciality services at a far lower price."

FixIT's extensive range of IT support services includes: computer support; end-point security; software, hardware and Wi-Fi network support; office structure cabling and network equipment; PABX telephone system; printer support; data centre support, inventory and health-check, and etc. All of the above are directly available - either remotely or onsite - through a 24x7 customer service hotline, without the hassle of waiting on admin processes like getting price quotations or relaying requests.

Additionally, to enhance cost synergies beyond the IT space, HKBNES will allow FixIT subscribers to flexibly convert unused tokens or services into office stationery and supplies upon contract expiry#. This will give customers greater flexibility to address needs as they expand.

For details, please view: https://www.hkbnes.net/web/en/solutions/fixit

#Terms and conditions apply.

