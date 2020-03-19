HKBN Enterprise Solutions Launches Cost-effective and Fast-to-Deploy Smart IoT Thermal Detection Solution for Retailers and Businesses Amid Coronavirus Threat

HONG KONG, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") today announced the launch of a highly cost-effective Smart IoT Thermal Detection Solution ("SITD Solution"), a well-timed service that will help Hong Kong businesses across different industries mitigate the risks of coronavirus infection in their premises.

Using advanced Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) thermal tracking technologies, HKBNES's SITD Solution effectively detects abnormal body temperatures and helps identify suspected infection before individuals enter offices, restaurants, retailers or schools. This convenient contactless body temperature tracking solution supports real-time monitoring, smart alerts and record uploads via Wi-Fi or 4G mobile network, without requiring a staff member to manually conduct thermal checking.

In order to make SITD Solution affordable for companies and retailers, particularly SMEs during this challenging period, HKBNES has adopted a rarely seen monthly subscription model for the service, which requires no upfront payment for the smart thermal detection device and related licensing fees. The SITD Solution monthly fee starts from as low as HK$499*; quick installation can be arranged on site at a time convenient to the subscribers. More sophisticated SITD options are also available for large-scale operations with higher requirements on traffic volume, tracking and management.

"In this crucial time of need, we've worked to make our SITD Solutions affordable and accessible, so that companies and retailers can give employees and customers peace of mind, which could in turn encourage patronage and support business operation," said Billy Yeung, Co-Owner and CEO -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions & JOS Group.

For additional information regarding SITD Solution, please contact 128 1111.

* Terms and conditions apply.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is an enterprise solutions business arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning Asia across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, the Group is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and JOS. The Group offers comprehensive one-stop information and communications technology ("ICT") services that include broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, integrated cloud solutions, information security, mobile, voice communications, digital solutions, IoT, big data, enterprise applications, data centre facilities, business continuity, system integration and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,200 commercial buildings and facilities. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a Core Purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by over 930 of Co-Owners (majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or invest a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. For more information about HKBNES, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/en/.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191219/2676330-1LOGO-a

SOURCE HKBN Enterprise Solutions