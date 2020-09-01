01.09.2020 04:00:00

HKbitEX Bolsters Senior Team, hires Former HKEX Head of IPO Vetting, Lin Shi as Chief Development Officer

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKbitEX, Asia's leading digital asset trading platform for professional investors, announced that former HKEX Co-Head of IPO Vetting, Lin Shi has joined as Chief Development Officer effective today.

Lin is responsible for overseeing all of HKbitEX's research and development activities, including securitised tokens and other digital asset trading products.

A seasoned capital markets lawyer with regulatory experience and a strong management background Lin joined HKEX in 2013 where she rose to Head of IPO Vetting leading a team of 80 people. Prior to HKEX, she also spent time at Merrill Lynch covering the Asia ex-Japan investment banking team and also took on the role of General Counsel of Greater China for Bank of America's corporate banking business.

"HKbitEX shares a great vision of its unique institutional-level capabilities for digital assets, 100% focus on clients and talented delivery team," said Lin. "I'm thrilled to be joining the company as it continues its rapid growth trajectory in the sector."

"In the past year, we've been focused on safety and regulation, growing our business, expanding on our products and serving clients," said HKbitEX CEO Gao Han. "With Lin's regulatory experience, legal background and institutional focused banking background, Lin brings a unique perspective and experience to HKbitEX, she is well-suited to lead a team that is delivering cutting-edge digital asset solutions to counterparts around the world."

HKbitEX is the region's leading digital asset platform for professional investors, focused on establishing the higher standards of safety, fitting Hong Kong's regulated framework and delivers the best customer experience. HKbitEX's recent application to the SFC for a virtual asset licence affirms its institutional-focused strategy, positioning it as a leader in digital asset trading.

About HKbitEX

HKbitEX is a leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Hong Kong. HKbitEX is committed to providing a compliant and regulated digital asset spot trading and over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform for global professional investors, and are one of the first organizations in Asia Pacific to apply for a 'virtual asset trading platform license' from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), which will further enable regulated, compliant, and secure digital asset trading services to global professional and institutional investors.

For more information www.hkbitex.com.hk

SOURCE HKbitEX

