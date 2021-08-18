Hivebrite Expands Partnership with the Council for Advancement and Support of Education to Better Serve Alumni Advancement Professionals

NEW YORK and PARIS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite broadens partnership with the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) to better understand alumni advancement professionals' challenges and further innovate its alumni engagement platform.

Hivebrite deepens its understanding of the challenges and needs of advancement professionals worldwide.

Empowering advancement professionals to meaningfully engage their education alumni networks has been a significant focus of Hivebrite since its creation.

The company continues to increase its presence in the higher education market while strengthening its alumni engagement platform with cutting-edge features. Earlier this year, it further enhanced its Event module to tackle webinar fatigue and better support virtual and hybrid event strategies for reunions, donor stewardship, and more.

Powering Alumni Communities Worldwide

Hivebrite's alumni engagement platform helps clients such as Stanford University, Princeton University Advancement, Columbia Business School, Harvard Business School, Imperial College London, University of Zurich, University of Amsterdam, John Hopkins University, Henley Business School, and Fulbright Global to optimize volunteer management, event planning, mentoring programs, and more.

In 2020, the University of Notre Dame used the Hivebrite platform to raise an impressive $8.7M for Its Student Relief Fund.

In the same year, Cornell Hotel Society organized 77 alumni events and reduced time spent on administrative tasks by 60% with the Hivebrite platform.

Insights to Drive Innovation

CASE is a nonprofit association of educational institutions. It serves professionals in the field of educational advancement. Hivebrite initially partnered with CASE at a regional level. To support its international expansion within the higher education market, Hivebrite expanded its membership to a global level.

The new partnership helps Hivebrite deepen its understanding of the challenges and needs of advancement professionals worldwide. Armed with this knowledge, it can make more informed decisions regarding the development of its alumni engagement platform to ensure that it continues to provide value to advancement professionals.

Hivebrite now engages with global higher education thought leaders from the CASE network and has access to resources to build and share professional know-how. The partnership helps drive inspiration and insights for Hivebrite's content, including its podcast, Brite Ideas , a series for advancement professionals wanting to make and demonstrate a more significant impact.

"Staying on top of industry news and trends is essential for building credibility, identifying growth opportunities, and retaining a competitive edge. Our expanded partnership with CASE enables us to enrich our knowledge of the challenges and needs of advancement professionals, which we use to drive our product roadmap." Usha Iyer, President, North America and Chief Product Officer, Hivebrite

"CASE is thrilled that Hivebrite has become a CASE Global Educational Partner, enabling us to work together strategically to support the work of advancement professionals around the world. By being a CASE Global Educational Partner, Hivebrite has access to CASE's wide network, and CASE has a thought partner in our global work. We greatly look forward to continuing our relationship through this wider perspective to advance education and transform lives and society." Sue Cunningham, President and CEO, CASE

ABOUT HIVEBRITE

Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform. It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities.

Over 500 customers worldwide, including the American Heart Association, JA Worldwide, Earthwatch, the University of Notre Dame, and Princeton University Advancement, use Hivebrite to create and engage vibrant communities.

