27.04.2021 13:12:00

Hivebrite Accelerates Growth With New Office in Sydney

Hivebrite opens a new office to support business growth and better serve clients in the region.

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, a leading community management and engagement platform, announced opening a new office in Sydney to accommodate its rapid client growth and future plans in the APAC region.

Hivebrite's Sydney office will be the center of its activities in Australia and the broader APAC market, supporting Hivebrite's continued growth while maximizing its ability to serve both new and existing clients in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, and more.

Hivebrite already has a significant presence in the APAC region, powering the communities of customers, including Stone and Chalk, Australian Computer Society, Nippon Foundation, Icehouse, and NASSCOM.

"We are already working with numerous APAC organizations from various sectors, including higher education, non-profit, and corporate. The decision to open the Sydney office was the next logical step in our business expansion strategy.  It will allow us to work more closely with our customers and drive more business in this huge part of the world.

More generally, this exciting move marks a significant step in our mission to continue to meet the diversifying demands of organizations around the world, helping them to create vibrant, engaged communities."

Jean Hamon, CEO, Hivebrite.

The Sydney office is Hivebrite's second international office opening in less than three years, following its New York office opening in December 2018. The company's headquarters are located in Paris.

ABOUT HIVEBRITE
Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform.

It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities. Hivebrite is completely customizable and provides all the tools needed to strengthen community engagement.

Over 600 customers worldwide, including the American Heart Association, JA Worldwide, Earthwatch, the University of Notre Dame, and Princeton University Advancement, use Hivebrite to create and engage vibrant communities.

Press contact
Kathryn Bird
kathryn@hivebrite.com
https://hivebrite.com/

 

SOURCE Hivebrite

﻿

