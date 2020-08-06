HIV/Hepatitis B Drug, Tenofovir, May Cause Kidney and Bone Damage: James Scott Farrin Ready to Fight for Victims

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences (Gilead) has recently come under fire for allegedly withholding a safer, more efficient drug than the highly toxic tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF). The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is taking cases of users who took TDF and developed:

Kidney/renal disease

Bone damage

Lactic acidosis

The Case Against Gilead and Tenofovir

Plaintiffs claim in the mid-90s, Gilead synthesized and tested two tenofovir-based drugs at the same time — tenofovir disoproxil fumarate ("TDF") and tenofovir aladenamide fumarate ("TAF"). Gilead found that patients needed about 12 times more TDF than TAF in order to basically achieve the same results. The study revealed that patients who were given TDF had a higher risk of long-term kidney, bone, and teeth injuries because it was given at a higher dose than TAF.

Between 2001 to 2015, Gilead produced 5 different TDF-based drugs making billions of dollars in profit. Recently, Gilead was able to get FDA approval for their "newer" and "safer" drug — tenofovir aladenamide fumarate, or TAF – which they allegedly knew was safer years ago and did not produce.

North Carolina Lawyers Ready to Fight for Tenofovir Victims

You may be eligible for compensation if you took TDF-based drugs Truvada, Viread, Atripla, Stribild, Complera, and suffered kidney or bone damage. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is taking cases for tenofovir-related injuries. Get in touch with someone from the team at 1-866-900-7078, or send a message here for a confidential, free, no-obligation case review.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin consults with a national network of attorneys on product liability, defective drugs, and defective products cases in an attempt to provide the best representation we can for our clients. Depending on the details of your case, our firm will likely refer your matter to another law firm with which we associate. We will only do this if we believe it is in your best interests and if you agree.

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina, and has served more than 46,000 injured people since 1997. Many of the firm's more than 50 accomplished attorneys have won awards and are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions and Social Security Disability. Their headquarters is in Durham, North Carolina. Visit farrin.com for more information.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street, Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hivhepatitis-b-drug-tenofovir-may-cause-kidney-and-bone-damage-james-scott-farrin-ready-to-fight-for-victims-301107883.html

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin