06.08.2020 19:18:00

HIV/Hepatitis B Drug, Tenofovir, May Cause Kidney and Bone Damage: James Scott Farrin Ready to Fight for Victims

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences (Gilead) has recently come under fire for allegedly withholding a safer, more efficient drug than the highly toxic tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF). The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is taking cases of users who took TDF and developed:

(PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of James Scott Farr)

  • Kidney/renal disease
  • Bone damage
  • Lactic acidosis

The Case Against Gilead and Tenofovir
Plaintiffs claim in the mid-90s, Gilead synthesized and tested two tenofovir-based drugs at the same time — tenofovir disoproxil fumarate ("TDF") and tenofovir aladenamide fumarate ("TAF"). Gilead found that patients needed about 12 times more TDF than TAF in order to basically achieve the same results. The study revealed that patients who were given TDF had a higher risk of long-term kidney, bone, and teeth injuries because it was given at a higher dose than TAF.

Between 2001 to 2015, Gilead produced 5 different TDF-based drugs making billions of dollars in profit. Recently, Gilead was able to get FDA approval for their "newer" and "safer" drug — tenofovir aladenamide fumarate, or TAF – which they allegedly knew was safer years ago and did not produce.

North Carolina Lawyers Ready to Fight for Tenofovir Victims
You may be eligible for compensation if you took TDF-based drugs Truvada, Viread, Atripla, Stribild, Complera, and suffered kidney or bone damage. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is taking cases for tenofovir-related injuries. Get in touch with someone from the team at 1-866-900-7078, or send a message here for a confidential, free, no-obligation case review.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin consults with a national network of attorneys on product liability, defective drugs, and defective products cases in an attempt to provide the best representation we can for our clients. Depending on the details of your case, our firm will likely refer your matter to another law firm with which we associate. We will only do this if we believe it is in your best interests and if you agree.

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina, and has served more than 46,000 injured people since 1997. Many of the firm's more than 50 accomplished attorneys have won awards and are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions and Social Security Disability. Their headquarters is in Durham, North Carolina. Visit farrin.com for more information. 

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin 
280 S. Mangum Street, Suite 400
Durham, NC 27701
866-900-7078
https://www.farrin.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hivhepatitis-b-drug-tenofovir-may-cause-kidney-and-bone-damage-james-scott-farrin-ready-to-fight-for-victims-301107883.html

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.81
0.52 %
Geberit 515.40
0.27 %
Lonza Grp 567.80
0.21 %
ABB 23.58
0.13 %
Novartis 76.01
0.08 %
LafargeHolcim 43.51
-0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 315.05
-0.69 %
Givaudan 3’752.00
-0.74 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-1.26 %
Swisscom 479.80
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:16
Vontobel: Siemens Healthineers: Milliardenschwere Akquisition
13:45
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
11:30
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
09:19
Weekly-Hits: US-Aktienmarkt “Big Techs” schreiten voran – Spotify Technology Leise Moll-Töne aus Schweden – Rohstoffmonitor Juli 2020
08:57
SMI gegen den Markttrend schwächer
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:45
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
SIX bietet weltweit erstes aktiv verwaltetes Krypto-ETP zum Handel an
Bitcoin-Bulle bekräftigt Prognose: Die beliebteste Kryptowährung könnte auf über 100'000 Dollar klettern
SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich schwächer
Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Lufthansa-Aktie gibt ab: Corona-Krise sorgt für erneuten Milliardenverlust - Betriebsbedingte Kündigungen nicht mehr vermeidbar
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
SEC-Formular offenbart: Buffett stockt Beteiligung an Bank of America auf
Disney-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Walt Disney überrascht mit Gewinn, patzt aber beim Umsatz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich schwächer
Die US-Börsen bewegen sich im Donnerstagshandel ohne klare Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil: Nach einem Ausflug in die Gewinnzone ging es im Verlauf wieder abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich der DAX schwächer. Rote Vorzeichen wurden unterdessen mehrheitlich aus Fernost gemeldet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB