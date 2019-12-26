Hitachi's elevator and escalator production and sales in 2019 both surpass 100K unit milestone

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 24, Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. signed a contract with Evergrande Group, pushing Hitachi Elevator's sales of vertical conveyances for 2019 past the 100,000 unit milestone. With just a few more days to go before the end of the year, Hitachi Elevator's production and sales have both already exceeded 100,000 units.

The new contract between Hitachi Elevator and Evergrande Group calls for the provision of 110 elevators and escalators to Evergrande's Hongqiao International project in Shanghai. The cooperation between Hitachi Elevator and Evergrande began in 1997, when the real estate developer started using Hitachi elevators for its first property project, Guangzhou Jinbi Garden. To date, Hitachi Elevator has provided more than 25,000 elevators and escalators to Evergrande, with total value exceeding 7 billion yuan.

As a major supplier of real estate products and services, Hitachi Elevator is one of the first elevator companies in China to pay attention to and support the development of a real estate supply chain. At present, China's top five property developers are all Hitachi Elevator's strategic partners. In 2019, the elevator maker won the bids to provide vertical conveyances to Guangzhou Poly Zeng Cheng Finance Headquarters, Changsha Ping An Wealth Center, Chow Tai Fook Finance Tower in Qianhai, Shenzhen, Guiyang Zhongtian Future Ark, ArtPark9 in Beijing and other super high-rise landmark projects. In September, a superfast elevator with a maximum speed of 1,260 meters per minute at the Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre was certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. Hitachi Elevator is also growing its footprint beyond its home markets, winning orders from 12 countries and regions including Australia, Cambodia, India, Kuwait, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Hitachi Elevator took the lead in increasing production with the result that, for the year, the firm broke the 100,000-unit mark in November. After years of preparation and development, Hitachi Elevator currently owns and operates five manufacturing factories and two parts factories in China, with an annual capacity exceeding 100,000 units. Today, Hitachi Elevator's factories throughout the country have completed the integration of MES, ERP, HEDS, PLM system and other management solutions, in addition to establishing a unified network manufacturing process management platform, enabling precise, transparent and visible equipment, raw materials and production processes.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191224/2679121-1

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.