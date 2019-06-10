Hitachi Solutions America Named to Four Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd, a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by the Microsoft Cloud is proud to announce it has won the Microsoft Global Dynamics 365 for Field Service Partner of the Year Award and the Global Government Partner of the Year Award. Hitachi Solutions was also named Finalist for Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year Award and Finalist for the Global Manufacturing and Resources Partner of the Year Award.

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, implementation, and support of customer solutions built on Microsoft technology. Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries. Award recipients from around the world will be recognized at the 2019 Microsoft Inspire show July 14-18, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

"We are very proud that Microsoft has recognized us for the outstanding results being delivered by our teams globally," said Hideji Morita, CEO at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.

"Being selected for multiple awards validates the success of our industry-first commitment to the Microsoft Cloud," said Tom Galambos, President and COO at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "We look forward to continuing to make an impact toward our clients' digital transformation journey through our deep Microsoft technology expertise and experience across Dynamics 365 and Azure data platform solutions."

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges, and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call 888-618-1521 or visit: http://us.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in North America, Europe, India/Middle East, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

