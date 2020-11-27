Hitachi Ropen joins hands with Vivo to realize mobile phone voice-activated elevator calls

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 19 November 2020 Vivo held their Developer Conference themed "Back to the Original" in Shenzhen. Hitachi Building Technology (Guangzhou), a joint investment between Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Research Institute of Harbin Institute of Technology and Guangzhou High-tech Incubator Service Center, was invited to the conference as one of Vivo's "Back to the Original" eco partners. Beginning with the elevator application in the Internet of Things, Head of Hitachi Building Technology (Guangzhou)'s Development & Design department, Zhong Zhaofeng, led the discussion and exchange relating to the topic of "People, Building and Intelligent Life".

Entering the era of 5G technology, the mobile Internet opens up a wider space. Based on the needs of users, Vivo has built personal information infrastructure that allow for fully digitalized life during the 5G era, and will provide all-round support to developers in the four areas, namely application and games distribution, content platform construction, traffic support and going global.

The collaboration between Hitachi Building Technology (Guangzhou) and Vivo has created features such as mobile phone voice-activated elevator calls that bypass lock mechanisms, one-touch elevator calls, automatic elevator calls, elderly and children care, and elevator maintenance reminder. "Mobile phone-elevator" connectivity builds a bridge between mobile life and buildings.

Among these features, voice-activated elevator calls is a highlight of the collaboration. Though the mobile phone, users can include elevators into personal or family smart device management, customize elevator call demand without unlocking their device, and realize whisper elevator call through accurate volume recognition. Automatic elevator rides can be achieved by sensors of the smart Internet of Things intercommunicating with mobile phones. When a user approaches the elevator with a mobile phone, the system will automatically call the elevator and take the user to the destination floor.

Moving forward, Hitachi Building Technology (Guangzhou) and Vivo will further cooperate in intelligent buildings and intelligent life, and connect elevators, an intelligent moving space that is used most frequently in buildings, with terminals of the Internet of Things in buildings such as intelligent access control, bringing users a more personalized experience of the Internet of Things.

In addition, driven by the dual ITxOT ecological wheels, Reopen will further enjoy, create, exist and win together with partners in intelligent buildings and intelligent life, including intelligent property management, intelligent security and intelligent guide.

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.