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Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shs Aktie 761900 / US4335785071

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05.06.2026 16:10:13

Hitachi, Intel To Collaborate On AI, Quantum Computing For Industrial Use

Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shs
32.96 USD 0.06%
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(RTTNews) - Hitachi Ltd. (6501.T) and Intel Corp. (INTC) said on Friday that they would collaborate to develop AI and advanced computing technologies for manufacturing, energy and other industries.

The companies plans to combine Hitachi's information technology and operational technology expertise with Intel's computing platforms and silicon to build infrastructure for 'physical AI,' quantum computing and factory automation.

The partnership will focus on five areas: foundry tools, quantum computing, energy optimization, custom silicon and edge-AI applications, and factory automation.

In semiconductor manufacturing, Hitachi will use data from its metrology systems and dimension scanning electron microscopes on its ExTOPE platform to enable predictive diagnostics and maintenance, aiming to improve yield and shorten time to market.

The companies said they would co-develop quantum technologies. Hitachi Energy's HMAX Energy will be deployed in Intel's fabrication plants to provide managed services for power equipment, while Intel plans to supply high-voltage silicon chips to Hitachi's power systems.

Hitachi and Intel are also exploring opportunities for collaboration in custom silicon, edge-AI applications and factory automation.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Intel Corporation are currently losing 6.64 percent, changing hands at $104.36.

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