Hitachi Elevator wins bid to supply escalators and elevators to Foshan Metro Line 3

FOSHAN, China, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2, Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. won the bid to supply 176 escalators and elevators to Foshan Metro's Line 3. Construction along more than half of the line has already started, with a Tianyou 31 tunnel boring machine having started the carve out of the right side of the tunnel on the section of the line between Foshan Railway and Guidan Road stations.

With a total investment of over 40 billion yuan (approx. US$5.6 billion) and a distance spanning 69.5 km, Line 3 is the longest metro line in Foshan with 37 stations and is the main light rail facility running north and south through the city. Upon completion, the line will have interchanges with 6 other metro lines, including those that are already operating and those still in the planning stage, as well as connect with Guangzhou–Qingyuan, Guangzhou-Huizhou, Dongguan–Huizhou, Shenzhen-Huizhou, Zhuhai-Doushan, Jiangmen-Enping and Zhaoqing-Shunde-Nansha intercity rail lines, providing rapid connections between Baiyun Airport, Guangzhou North Railway Station, Foshan West Railway Station, Guangzhou South Railway Station, Tianhe Bus Station and several other transportation hubs within a radius of 30 kilometers. With the high number of interconnections, the line will effectively become the backbone of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area rail transit network.

Hitachi Elevator has rich experience in serving China's many metro and light rail authorities. Twenty-two Chinese cities have to date incorporated the company's elevators and escalators as well as the management services for the conveyances into their rail transit projects. Considering the need to handle high passenger throughput while maximizing the uptimes required by urban rail transit systems, Hitachi Elevator provides a wide array of solutions to meet different scenarios. Among them, Hitachi's BPG series of public escalators are higher than industry standards in terms of the durability of the parts, the strength of the drive train and the performance of the braking system. In addition, the series comes equipped with over 30 safety features, assuring passengers of a safe travel experience.

With the continued urbanization of China, the rail transit sector is paying more attention optimizing the efficiency and safety of its metro and light rail network. In concert with the implementation of a new infrastructure, rail authorities have fully embraced the integration of digital and intelligent technologies into existing rail transport models. In line with this approach, Hitachi Elevator has made artificial intelligence and big data a cornerstone of the BPG series of public escalators.

The visual safety management system built by Hitachi Elevator can intelligently detect and analyze the flow of people. A key feature of the system is the installation of cameras that constantly monitor the movement of people on the escalator or in the elevator and analyze the data derived from the monitoring to quickly identify potential safety risks. If the monitoring equipment detects a passenger having gotten stuck in an elevator, unsafe overcrowding or a person having fallen on an escalator, the passenger flow analysis system will instantly link with the escalator control system to initiate safe operation mode. At the same time, the system will convey the information to the control center in the metro station so that station personnel can immediately take the necessary action such as evacuating the person or persons stranded in the elevator or shutting down the escalator.

Furthermore, Hitachi Elevator's intelligent diagnostic technology can closely and continuously monitor and analyze the escalators' state of operation and interconnectivity while remaining on guard for unanticipated risks, providing passengers with an "Intelligence+" travel experience that focuses on safety and other passenger-centric enhancements. This is accomplished by adjusting the mode of operation in response to shifts in passenger throughput, all the while maximizing the uptimes required by urban rail transit systems. The implementation of Hitachi Elevator's wide array of passenger conveyances backed by intelligent technologies throughout several of China's metro systems has helped in large measure to drive the overall upgrade of the country's rail transit network.

