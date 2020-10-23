Hitachi Elevator Wins Bid for Nanjing Jinling Central Project

NANJING, China, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Hitachi Elevator secured the bid for Nanjing's "Jinling Central" complex development and construction project, and shall provide 65 elevator products and supporting services, of which the highest elevator reaches speeds of 6m/s. "Jinling Central" is Hongkong Land's second high-end Central Series project in mainland China after the WF CENTRAL project in Beijing and the group plans to invest 12 billion yuan. At present, construction has commenced and is anticipated to reach completion by the end of 2024.

As a large-scale complex project integrating multiple business formats, including commercial, office and hotel apartment properties as a whole, "Jinling Central" is located in the center of Xinjiekou, Nanjing's central business district, and features a total construction area of about 342,600 square meters, which is divided into plots A and B. Plot A covers an area of about 22,000 square meters, including a 44-story 234.95m-high 5A Grade A office building, a 36-story 161.05m-high-end apartment-style hotel and 7-story commercial podium; plot B covers an area of 4,000 square meters, including a 20-story 98.85m-high Grade A office building and a 4-story commercial podium.

In addition to Hongkong Land, Hitachi Elevator has also cooperated with the New World Group, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited, Hang Lung group, Swire Properties, and other Hong Kong real estate developers for many years, and has jointly built urban landmark projects including the Guangzhou Chow Tai Fook Financial Center, Changsha IFS International Finance Square, Kunming Henglong Plaza, Guangzhou Taikoo Hui, etc.

These constantly updated city landmarks improve the quality of people's lives, and also reflect the comprehensive strength of the city. Founded 25 years ago, Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. Provides high-quality products and services that cover the entire country and relies on cutting-edge technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, 5G, etc., to provide safe vertical traffic in buildings and lends new landmarks a helping hand in lighting up the night sky one city at a time.

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.