20.11.2020 07:13:00

Hitachi Elevator wins bid for 9 centralized purchasing projects belonging to Shum Yip Group

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, Hitachi Elevator won the bidding for nine centralized purchasing projects belonging to Shum Yip Group, and will provide 250 units of elevators and related services to the Group. This is another collaboration between Hitachi Elevator and Shum Yip Group after previous projects involving Shenzhen Shum Yip Uptown and Shum Yip Midtown

Shum Yip Uptown is one of the urban renewal projects in the first old industrial areas upgrade and transformation program in Shenzhen, and has become Shenzhen’s new landmark for “Life Aesthetics” (PRNewsfoto/日立电梯（中国）有限公司)

The centralized purchasing projects cover the complex infrastructure of the Shenzhen Comprehensive Particle Facility Research Institute (temporary name), Shenzhen Shum Yip Taifu Kechuang Plaza, Shenzhen Shum Yip Century Valley Garden, Shenzhen Shum Yip Xinhongcheng District Urban Renewal Project, Changsha Shum Yip Group Shum Yip Center, Changsha Shum Yip Group Shahe City, Dongguan Shum Yip Songshan Lake Yuncheng Garden, Nanjing Shum Yip Riverside Project Phase III, and Nanjing Shum Yip G77 Project. These facilities include a great variety of commercial structures, such as Grade A office buildings, technology offices, headquarter buildings, large comprehensive commercial buildings, premium residential buildings, hotels and urban renovation projects. 

Hitachi elevators used in Shum Yip Uptown (PRNewsfoto/日立电梯（中国）有限公司)

Wholly owned by Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, Shum Yip Group is a large comprehensive enterprise group that sits directly under Shenzhen Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The Group focuses on real estate development, operation services, infrastructure construction, and emerging industry investment, and is currently developing, operating and managing 47 industrial parks throughout the country.

For this collaboration, Hitachi Elevator and Shum Yip Group will further leverage their respective professional strengths while achieving synergetic development, and together advance comprehensive urban development and construction.

 

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.

