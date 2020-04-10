+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 09:21:00

Hitachi Elevator receives "2019 Public Program Award" at the 9th China Charity Festival

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. garnered the "2019 Public Program Award" at the 9th China Charity Festival for its outstanding contribution to the education of the public about the safe use of elevators with the Sharing Safety Tips for Elevators Through Reading public program. Launched in 2011, the China Charity Festival, co-organized by several leading Chinese media outlets, is designed to inspire the spirit of giving and of giving back to society, by creating a platform for dialog, cooperation and communication among interested parties. The festival has become an influential annual event for public welfare following nine years of exploration and practice.

 

Given the ever widening application of elevators worldwide, people are becoming more concerned about their safe use, especially by children. As a pioneer in educating the public about elevator safety in China, Hitachi Elevator launched the Enhance Wellness with Safe Use of Elevators campaign in 2008. As part of the nationwide campaign, the company has held over 1,300 events across China over the past 12 years through collaborative efforts with local quality supervision authorities, educational organizations and partners.

In addition to Hitachi Elevator's existing series of offline classes, Lili's Popular Science Classroom and The Elevator School, the company created and published A Magical Elevator Tour in 2018 as part of its efforts to expand access to all forms of public safety education. In May 2018, the company launched the Sharing Safety Tips for Elevators Through Reading program, an educational effort with multiple goals:

  • promoting A Magical Elevator Tour, a story that schoolchildren enjoy reading and encourages them to learn how to ride an elevator safely; 
  • heightening awareness among the general public of unsafe behaviors when riding an elevator;
  • instructing riders how to respond properly to unanticipated elevator breakdowns.

In 2019, Hitachi Elevator expanded the Sharing Safety Tips for Elevators Through Reading public program to several cities in China including Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin and Langfang, donating over 40,000 A Magical Elevator Tour manuals to schoolchildren. The company plans to promote the sustainable development of public welfare services by continuously enhancing the program and leading the industry in exploring new models and ideas for public safety.

