19.07.2019 04:50:00

Hitachi Elevator kicks off elevator emergency rescue training campaign

GUANGZHOU, China, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation, the Guangzhou Administration for Market Regulation, the Tianhe District Administration for Market Regulation, Guangzhou Xinyu Real Estate Development, the Elevator Safety Operation Monitoring Center of Guangzhou, the Guangdong Institute of Special Equipment Inspection and Research and the Guangdong Province Association for Special Equipment, Hitachi Elevator kicked off the first of its kind elevator emergency rescue training campaign on Level 1 of Guangzhou K11 on June 28.

The campaign included three sections:

·  an award-winning Q&A session on "how much do you know about safety signs";
·  a live broadcast of a presentation on escalator structure; and
·  a session on elevator rescue training.

The host invited audiences to come onto the stage and participate in the Q&A session during which they gained an understanding of some commonly used elevator signs and whether they were clear about their meaning. Subsequently, executives from Hitachi Elevator introduced the structure of escalator and its safety components, the correct use of an escalator, safety considerations and examples of daily misuse.

Finally, Guangzhou K11, the Elevator Safety Operation Monitoring Center of Guangzhou and Hitachi Elevator teamed up to recreate the entire process of rescuing person trapped in elevator. They first let the audience observe the rescue process on a pre-recorded rescue video followed by employees from the monitoring center performing a real-time demonstration, showing every member of the audience what was taking place on an overhead LED screen.

Luo Xiangping, deputy researcher of Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation, stressed at the event that we can prevent risks during this month specially topic of safety. Both children and adults are urged to keep safety knowledge front of mind. It is very important to offer instruction on elevator safety and to let the general public know how an emergency rescue when stuck in an elevator really works.

Level 1 of Guangzhou K11 is located in the podium of CTF Finance Centre. The 530-meter-high, 116-floor CTF Finance Centre is now the tallest commercial complex in Guangzhou. Hitachi Elevator provided 151 units of elevator and escalator for CTF Finance Centre, including the world's fastest elevator, moving at a speed of 1,260 meters/minute, a double car elevator and the Destination Floor Reservation System (DFRS).

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190716/2525792-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190716/2525792-1-b

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.

