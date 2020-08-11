Hitachi Elevator hosts "Enhance Wellness with Safe Use of Elevators" campaign in Wuhan

WUHAN, China, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Elevator recently hosted events in connection with the "Enhance Wellness with Safe Use of Elevators" campaign at two residential communities in Wuhan as a complement to its 2020 Month of Quality for special equipment and Week of Elevator Safety programs. The interactive campaign focused on educating the buildings' occupants on elevator safety.

1st event

When: June 6-7, 2020

Where: Shimao Splendid Yangtze, Phases III and IV

2nd event

When: July 25, 2020

Where: The Paradiso Central Park by Vanke

Hitachi Elevator's engineers and staff shared knowledge about elevators and proper response to an elevator emergency by allowing riders to attend onsite lectures and Q&A sessions. Through the campaign, Hitachi Elevator called for safe and responsible use of elevators in anticipation of minimizing unanticipated elevator breakdowns.

The campaign also included an elevator emergency rescue exercise involving the simulation of an emergency when riders get stuck in an elevator. The exercise helped test and further enhance the capabilities of elevator management and maintenance professionals in responding to an emergency and in taking a proactive approach to ensuring the safety of riders.

Participating residents agreed that the public, especially the children, should be educated about the safe use of elevators as knowledge of elevator safety is critically important. They said the campaign helped improve their and their families' awareness of safe and proper behaviors when riding an elevator.

Hitachi Elevator is committed to educating the public about elevator safety and building a culture that values elevator safety as a public concern and enhances public engagement in elevator maintenance. With life returning to normal in China following the resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic there, Hitachi Elevator has expanded its public safety education programs across the country. By virtue of the programs, Hitachi Elevator plans to heighten awareness among the general public on how to enhance wellness through the safe use of elevators. The residents who attended the two sessions were very supportive and Hitachi Elevator looks forward to them continuing to share their knowledge about elevator safety with their families and friends.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200810/2880675-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200810/2880675-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200810/2880675-1-c

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.