Hitachi Elevator (China) and Poly Real Estate Group extend partnership

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. inked another round of group purchase agreements with Chinese real estate developer Poly Real Estate Group in Guangzhou in March, 2020. This is the fifth round of such agreements between the two firms. Hitachi Elevator is the sole elevator provider to have partnered with the Chinese real estate developer throughout the five rounds.

The long-standing collaboration, dating back to 2002, was upgraded to a strategic level in 2008. To date, the two firms have cooperated on the purchase and installation of over 20,000 units of elevators and escalators, a vast majority of which have found their home in some of China's most prestigious and iconic buildings, including Guangzhou Poly Tianyue, Guangzhou Poly Clover, Qingdao Poly Manyueshan, Chongqing Poly Jiangshang Mingzhu, Wuhan Poly Daduhui and Sanya Forum. Hitachi Elevator was the recipient of honors awarded by Poly Real Estate Group, including "Joint Growth Award", "Outstanding Supplier Award" and "Good Cooperation on Design".

Hitachi Elevator foresees itself continuing to meet or exceed Poly Raeal Estate Group's expectations by providing the developer with better and more integrated elevator solutions. The elevator maker remains committed to continuously bettering itself and enhancing its service value chain. Among several future joint efforts envisioned by the two firms is the development of high-quality buildings in urban environments.

