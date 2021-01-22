Hitachi Elevator Awarded 2020 Brand Supplier of the Year

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, 2020, "The 2020 Yicai China Real Estate Honorable Ranking" was released, and Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. was awarded the 2020 Brand Supplier of the Year for its excellent products, services, and solutions.

The Yicai China Real Estate Honorable Ranking, which has been published to the public for 14 consecutive years so far, showcases the leading enterprises and outstanding projects in China's real estate sector and their upstream and downstream supply chains from a professional financial perspective. The nomination has drawn the attention of various entities in the industry to participate. After thorough research and analysis, 12 outstanding enterprises and projects were shortlisted and selected.

As an important product and service provider for the real estate industry, Hitachi Elevator is a pioneer in supporting the growth of the supply chain within China's real estate sector at an early stage. In line with the positive transformation and diversified strategic planning of the real estate industry, Hitachi Elevator is committed to collaborative innovation with its partners, leveraging its industry expertise to support the upgrade of China's real estate industry, and achieving win-win collaborations.

In 2020, the development of the real estate industry remained guided by tight regulation and strict supervision. Although the market was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and new regulation throughout the past year, Hitachi Elevator maintained stable and robust strategic cooperation with China's property development companies such as Country Garden, Evergrande, Vanke, China Poly, and Sunac, and jointly collaborated with them on projects such as Guangzhou Vanke Center, Poly Yuzhu Port, and Qianhai Chow Tai Fook Finance Center.

Moving forward, Hitachi Elevator will promote the intelligent upgrade of buildings through digital solutions, work together with real estate partners to create a better future for buildings, cities, and people's travel, and contribute to the urbanization progress in China.

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.