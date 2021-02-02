Hitachi Building Technology signs strategic agreement to jointly create intelligent building solutions for Star River properties

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26, Hitachi Building Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. signed strategic cooperation agreements in Guangzhou with Guangzhou CloudWalk Technology Co., Ltd. and Shanghai New Best Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., to jointly create smart building solutions for Star River Group's landmark property projects in Guangzhou and Shanghai.

Hitachi Building Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd., upgrades traditional industrial products through the application of new and advanced technologies. Its solutions are mainly designed to serve the building transportation, monitoring device, monitoring system and intelligent security sectors, among others.

Hitachi Building Technology general manager Guo Weiwen, explained at the signing ceremony that CloudWalk Technology's leadership position in the artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm software and intelligent hardware sector made the firm an ideal fit with their development roadmap for intelligent elevator and intelligent sensory-free elevator ride solutions.

The three firms reached a consensus on the application of artificial intelligence technologies in elevator and building-related projects, whereby they will implement intelligent building solutions in the construction of future-oriented human settlements. Specifically, the properties targeted by the collaboration include Guangzhou Star River Center and the Shanghai Star River project.

Hitachi Building Technology will provide customized, intelligent and integrated identification and access control machines, video-based security systems and intelligent elevator control equipment for the Star River project, to assist the group in creating a "smart" living environment through the application of AI technologies.

Hitachi Building Technology plans to expand the roster of partners with whom to undertake the outfitting of smart buildings and delivering a "smart" lifestyle to the buildings' occupants, by "futurizing" the most frequently used intelligent mobile space in a building – the elevator - through integrations with intelligent access control systems and other Internet of Things (IoT) terminals, in an effort to deliver a more personalized IoT experience to riders, and achieve mutually beneficial partnerships based on sharing and co-creation.

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.