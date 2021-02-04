Hitachi Building Technology and China Telecom Guangzhou enter into strategic partnership

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 27, 2021, Hitachi Building Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Telecom Guangzhou at Hitachi Building Technology's office building in Guangzhou. The signing of the agreement is a result of and in response to the Guangzhou government's call to facilitate the implementation of the latest plan for upgrading the city's infrastructure. The plan is designed to coordinate efforts at encouraging innovation across key industrial technologies, in concert with revamping and optimizing the infrastructure of the local industrial Internet and the Internet of Things, among other networks. Zhang Hui, deputy general manager of China Telecom Guangzhou and Guo Weiwen, general manager of Hitachi Building Technology, attended the signing ceremony at which they engaged in in-depth discussions about comprehensive building solutions that embrace digital transformation, intelligent upgrades and innovative services.

The partnership provides the opportunity for Hitachi Building Technology and China Telecom Guangzhou to further strengthen their longstanding and reliable relationship while creating new growth points by complementing their respective advantages and expanding the scope of the relationship to include new business sectors that the two parties can jointly explore and develop.

In addition to facilitating the convergence of 5G technologies with smart elevators, buildings and lifestyles, Hitachi Building Technology plans to collaborate closely with China Telecom Guangzhou in a move to provide smart cities and smart building solutions, with the aim of providing smarter, more efficient and secure products and services to the buildings.

With a focus on infrastructure support as well as optimization, upgrading and integration of infrastructure, China Telecom Guangzhou plans to provide unified security, energy and device management services to buildings and complexes by leveraging Hitachi Building Technology's experience in project management in tandem with its comprehensive building management solution BIVALE.

The partnership enables both companies to further their strategic ties in resource utilization, business integration and full-process services while enhancing their capabilities in innovation, creating a successful business model for cross-sector cooperation.

Hitachi Building Technology plans to seek similar partnerships with like-minded firms across multiple sectors in an effort to bring a new and smart lifestyle experience to a building's occupants and visitors through the application of state-of-the-art technologies.

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.