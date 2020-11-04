Hitachi Announces Lumada Alliance Program to Drive Economic, Social, Environmental and Quality of Life Innovation

Founding Alliance Partners include Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Salesforce

TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced a new global partner program, the Lumada Alliance Program, that will bring together industry-leading partners from the domains of information technology, operational technology, vertical industries, academia, and government to collaborate on digital solutions that deliver economic growth as well as social, environmental, and quality of life innovations. Lumada is the name of Hitachi's advanced digital solutions and services for turning data into insights that drive digital innovation.

Through its Social Innovation Business strategy, Hitachi aims to create new value and resolve social issues. The new Lumada Alliance will focus on co-creating digital solutions that combine Hitachi's deep expertise in IT, energy, mobility, smart life, and industry, with the unique capabilities and technologies of Lumada Alliance members. Hitachi President and CEO Toshiaki Higashihara announced the new program today at Hitachi's annual Social Innovation Forum event.

"This program will allow us to pursue collaborative creation and build a value-generating ecosystem together with all our diverse partners across industry lines, utilizing the technologies, expertise, and ideas," said Toshiaki Higashihara, President & CEO, Hitachi, Ltd. "This will facilitate a further acceleration of the social innovation. I am convinced that this ecosystem initiative can contribute to solving various social issues and improving people's quality of life, as well as mutual growth. With all our partners who support the vision of this program, we will do our utmost to realize a sustainable and affluent society together."

Initial global members on the Lumada Alliance include Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Salesforce.

Going forward, Hitachi will continue to expand the program globally through its digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary Hitachi Vantara, which plays a key role in serving the worldwide Lumada business.

Accelerating Digital Transformation and Social Innovation

The need for digital strategies to address the global challenges in sectors such as transportation, energy, health and safety, global trade and supply chains, and environmental sustainability have never been more pressing.

The Lumada Alliance program will bring together industry-leading innovation partners to collectively address these challenges. The program's goals include creating an ecosystem of partners who can collaborate and share ideas, innovation strategies, technologies, and relationships to accelerate economic growth and social innovations.

The Lumada Alliance will accelerate the convergence of information technology and operational technology. Digital technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, smart spaces, and edge computing are converging with more traditional operational and industrial technologies to create opportunities for a new generation of digital solutions that can deliver increased productivity, connected ecosystems, and faster innovation.

Accelerating the development of this next generation of digital solutions requires combining deep knowledge of vertical industries along with successful strategies for the adoption of advanced digital technologies. Hitachi intends the Lumada Alliance program to be a catalyst for a wave of 'N-to-N' collaborative creation and open innovation which will increase as its membership expands.

Creating an Ecosystem for Open Innovation

The Lumada Alliance will include three tiers of partners:

Solution Providers, who develop, integrate, and deliver digital solutions

Technology Partners, who provide advanced products and technologies for use in developing and managing solutions

Innovation Partners, who provide deep expertise in vertical industries, government and public infrastructure, and research and development.

The Alliance is an umbrella program that enables partner engagement across Hitachi business units and geographies. It will include partners who share Hitachi's vision that digital technologies can be both an engine for economic growth and an essential strategy for social and environmental innovations that enhance quality of life.

Lumada Alliance Partner Quotes

Amazon Web Services

"As the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud provider, AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and now has more than 175 fully featured services, including for databases, security, machine learning, and IoT," said Cam McNaught, Director, AWS Partner Core, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "AWS is pleased to be a strategic collaborator in the Lumada Alliance Program and we look forward to leveraging these capabilities to support the Alliance in developing strategies to accelerate digital transformation for customers."

Cisco

"Customers are coming to Cisco and Hitachi as they navigate their digital transformation journey — to seek better data utilization for various use cases, across all industry segments and verticals," said Nick Holden, Vice President, Strategic Partner Organization, Cisco. "Data is driving this journey and that requires secure connectivity for data movement — from sensor to cloud. Our partnership is building capabilities that help customers in each aspect of their edge to core to cloud journey. Cisco is excited to be part of the Lumada Alliance Program as we chart our customers' future together!"

Google Cloud

"It takes a collaborative effort to drive tangible innovation, and the efforts that Hitachi has taken to unite key players within the industry is a step in the right direction," said Dominik Wee, Managing Director Manufacturing and Industrial, Google Cloud. "Participating in the inaugural Lumada Alliance Program is an honor we highly value, where we will bring our expertise in infrastructure modernization, data analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning to co-create solutions that will drive positive industry change."

Microsoft

"I would like to express my sincere welcome to the Lumada Alliance Program, which was announced by Hitachi, Ltd," said Taro Hiyama, Managing Executive Officer, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Japan. "The Strategic Alliance with Microsoft Corporation, announced globally in June this year, is in line with the direction and we are confident that customers in the manufacturing sector will accelerate their DX through the promotion dramatically. Through this alliance, Microsoft Japan will continue to strengthen its collaboration and contribute to the digital transformation of customers using Lumada Solution Hub and Microsoft Azure."

Salesforce

"Salesforce.com welcomes the Lumada Alliance Program presented by Hitachi. We have been a business partner with Hitachi and have achieved many collaborative projects with our customers through Hitachi Group," said Yasuhide Inoue, Vice President, Alliance & GTM Innovation. "Through Lumada Alliance Program and Lumada Solution Hub, we hope to provide technology, know-how and ideas we have developed through our collaboration with Hitachi to even more customers and partners. We sincerely hope that Lumada Alliance Program will help solve social issues, improve people's quality of life, and contribute to the sustainable development of society and the economy in Lumada Ecosystem."

About Lumada

Lumada is Hitachi's digital solutions, services, and advanced technologies for enabling digital experiences, operations, and business models at industrial scale. In 2017, Hitachi unveiled Lumada commercially worldwide to address the opportunities for innovation made possible by IoT data and technologies. Since then, momentum for Lumada has accelerated, with Hitachi driving nearly $10 billion in revenue from Lumada-based offerings. Hitachi has continued to evolve Lumada to be a data management, IoT, and application platform for all types of data in all industries.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy, and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

