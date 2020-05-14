+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.05.2020 22:46:00

Historic $10 Million for CA Stewardship

DAVIS, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) in California has received a historic $10 million to help farmers, ranchers and forestland managers enhance their levels of stewardship and receive payments for doing so. The 2020 application deadline is June 5, 2020.

Through CSP, USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners expand stewardship activities and receive payments for both their existing conservation work and new enhancements they undertake. Enhancements are available to help with soil health, pollinators, changing weather patterns, western forest structure, irrigation, rangeland health and much more. 

"California has been a leading state in conservation implementation including USDA NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) participation for more than two decades," says RaeAnn Dubay, assistant state conservationist for Farm Bill programs. "This means we have hundreds of farmers who have successfully completed prior conservation projects and are well positioned to move to the next level of conservation with additional practices through CSP." Dubay added that in today's unfortunate pandemic circumstances, this $10 million investment in conservation can also help support rural economies throughout California.

"This is a program especially well-suited to California where many agricultural industries and supporters promote and reward advanced levels of stewardship," says Dubay. "CSP can help with those additional goals.  It can also help producers meet regulatory requirements or further work they have been doing to promote organic production, forest health and rangeland management."

While conservation applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit CSP applications to their local NRCS office by the deadline of June 5 to ensure their applications are considered for 2020 funding. 

For additional information about CSP, please schedule an appointment with your local USDA Service Center. https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/. More information can be found at farmers.gov/.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/historic-10-million-for-ca-stewardship-301059800.html

SOURCE USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 277.30
-0.07 %
Roche Hldg G 347.80
-0.60 %
CS Group 7.46
-1.03 %
CieFinRichemont 52.34
-1.21 %
The Swatch Grp 173.25
-1.34 %
Swiss Life Hldg 307.20
-2.88 %
Lonza Grp 443.10
-3.57 %
SGS 2’065.00
-3.64 %
ABB 16.82
-3.97 %
Adecco Group 38.65
-4.17 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:42
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
13:30
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
09:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:27
SMI zeigt sich vergleichsweise stabil
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:09
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
12:18
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
mehr
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Anlegerkanzlei Tilp verklagt Wirecard auf Schadensersatz
mobilezone-Aktie verliert nach Gewinnausblick - Senkung für 2020
Investor: Darum wird es nach der Corona-Pandemie keine V-förmige Erholung geben
Facebook will erkrankten Inhalte-Prüfern 52 Millionen Dollar zahlen - Aktie schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Kehrtwende - Positiver Handelsausklang -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Konjunktursorgen und Trump-Aussagen: Wall Street-Anleger griffen dennoch zu. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB