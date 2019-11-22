Hisense Roku TV Models – Now Available in UK

Today Hisense and Roku, Inc. announced that starting next week Hisense Roku TV™ models will be available in the UK. Recently announced at IFA 2019, these smart TVs are powered by the Roku® OS, offering consumers a premium TV experience at an affordable price. Hisense Roku TV models offer consumers a customisable home screen, thousands of streaming channels and advanced features like universal search and private listening.

Hisense, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, plans to release the first Hisense Roku TV models for the UK market on Black Friday (November 29) at Argos. Hisense Roku TV models will be available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65” screen sizes, enabling consumers to enjoy their favourite TV entertainment in beautiful HD, 4K and 4K HDR.

Hisense Roku TV models are powered by the Roku OS and are simple to set up and incredibly easy to use. They come with a customisable home screen that combines all entertainment choices in one overview, including streaming channels and traditional inputs such as pay TV set top boxes and gaming consoles.

From the Roku Channel Store consumers can pick and choose from 5000+ streaming channels including popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and NOW TV. For a complete overview of available channels consumers can visit https://channelstore.roku.com. Hisense Roku TVs also include Freeview Play, bringing live TV and on demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5.

Roku TV models can be controlled with a simple and intuitive remote control or through the free Roku Mobile App for iOS and Android devices. The mobile app also enables consumers to cast photos and videos to their Roku TV, use voice search and connect headphones for private listening.

Arun Bhatoye, Senior Marketing Manager at Hisense, said: "We are incredibly proud to launch the first Roku TV models in the UK. These new 4K TVs offer stellar picture quality, endless entertainment and an affordable price. We are now just days away from the UK’s first Roku TV models to hit the stands; it’s a very exciting time.”

Bart Bomers, VP EMEA at Roku, added: "We are thrilled to launch Roku TV in Europe, starting with the UK. Roku TV models have been incredibly popular in the U.S. for years. Roku TV models simply offer a fantastic smart TV experience: are simple to use, packed with entertainment and deliver exceptional value.”

Pricing

43” 4K HDR Hisense Roku TV – 329 GBP

50” 4K HDR Hisense Roku TV – 379 GBP

55” 4K HDR Hisense Roku TV – 479 GBP

65” 4K HDR Hisense Roku TV – 649 GBP

